Constellation Energy League Announces Preliminary Player Pool

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced the preliminary player pool for the Constellation Energy League.

The player fool currently features 96 players and the league is still in the process of adding players and editing the current pool. The current player pool features the following:

19 former Major Leaguers

13 former first-round picks from the MLB Draft

Seven former Top 100 prospects in baseball (per Baseball America)

56 players who've reached at least the Triple-A level of the affiliated minor leagues

Here are the following players currently in the player pool for the Constellation Energy League. Former Major Leaguers are bolded and players are separated by position:

Pitchers

Blair, Aaron

Bostick, Akeem

Boyles, Ty

Brickhouse, Bryan

Clarkin, Ian

Collier, Tommy

Crawford, Jonathan

Crockett, Kyle

Dirks, Caleb

De Jong, Chase

Dermody, Matt

Dragmire, Brady

Dula, Chris

Ellis, Chris

Gibson, Daniel

Gillies, Darin

Gorst, Matthew

Grover, Taylor

House, T.J.

Huff, David

Johnson, Jeff

Johnson, Jordan

Jungmann, Taylor

Kelly, Michael

Kelly, Parker

Kipper, Jordan

Lakind, Jared

Larkins, Turner

Ledet, Pat

Levandier, Winston

Martin, Josh

Martin, Kyle

Mateo, Alejandro

McGuire, Andy

McKinley, Jayson

Moyers, Steve

Newell, Ryan

Nix, Michael

Owens, Henry

Paulino, Felipe

Pounders, Brooks

Rhoades, Jeremy

Ridgeway, Beau

Rodriguez, Orlando

Ross, Robbie

Rumbelow, Nick

Scott, Robby

Self, Derek

Shetter, Ryan

Taylor, Cory

Wieland, Joe

Young, Pat

Catchers

Almond, Zachery

Cordero, Albert

Hubbard, Dondrei

Lopez, B.J.

Phillips, Dakota

Reda, Alfonso

Romanski, Jake

Infielders

Aviles, Luis

Caulfield, Phil

Cecchini, Gavin

Clemens, Kacy (also RHP)

Cribbs Jr., Galli

Davidson, Braxton

Davis, Joel

Gillaspie, Casey

Gurwitz, Zane

Hinojosa, C.J.

Massey, Craig

Maxwell, Carson

Nathans, Tucker

Lancaster, Seth

Palmeiro, Preston

Romano, Ramsey

Ware, Brylie

Weisz, Keaton

Westbrook, Jamie

Outfielders

Almadova, Breland

Altmann, Josh

Barnes, Barrett

Bernard, Wynton

Borenstein, Zach

Dugan, Kelly

Eibner, Brett (also RHP)

Giansanti, Anthony

Hawkins, Courtney

Kemmer, Jon

Koontz, T.K.

Marzilli, Evan

McElroy, C.J.

Mitchell, Jared

Monroe, Reshard

Pompey, Dalton

Taylor, Chuck

Wilson, Kameron

The Skeeters announced Monday that the start Constellation Energy League was delayed to July 10 from its scheduled Opening Day of July 3. The Skeeters will announce an updated full schedule this week.

