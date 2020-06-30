Constellation Energy League Announces Preliminary Player Pool
June 30, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release
(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS). - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced the preliminary player pool for the Constellation Energy League.
The player fool currently features 96 players and the league is still in the process of adding players and editing the current pool. The current player pool features the following:
19 former Major Leaguers
13 former first-round picks from the MLB Draft
Seven former Top 100 prospects in baseball (per Baseball America)
56 players who've reached at least the Triple-A level of the affiliated minor leagues
Here are the following players currently in the player pool for the Constellation Energy League. Former Major Leaguers are bolded and players are separated by position:
Pitchers
Blair, Aaron
Bostick, Akeem
Boyles, Ty
Brickhouse, Bryan
Clarkin, Ian
Collier, Tommy
Crawford, Jonathan
Crockett, Kyle
Dirks, Caleb
De Jong, Chase
Dermody, Matt
Dragmire, Brady
Dula, Chris
Ellis, Chris
Gibson, Daniel
Gillies, Darin
Gorst, Matthew
Grover, Taylor
House, T.J.
Huff, David
Johnson, Jeff
Johnson, Jordan
Jungmann, Taylor
Kelly, Michael
Kelly, Parker
Kipper, Jordan
Lakind, Jared
Larkins, Turner
Ledet, Pat
Levandier, Winston
Martin, Josh
Martin, Kyle
Mateo, Alejandro
McGuire, Andy
McKinley, Jayson
Moyers, Steve
Newell, Ryan
Nix, Michael
Owens, Henry
Paulino, Felipe
Pounders, Brooks
Rhoades, Jeremy
Ridgeway, Beau
Rodriguez, Orlando
Ross, Robbie
Rumbelow, Nick
Scott, Robby
Self, Derek
Shetter, Ryan
Taylor, Cory
Wieland, Joe
Young, Pat
Catchers
Almond, Zachery
Cordero, Albert
Hubbard, Dondrei
Lopez, B.J.
Phillips, Dakota
Reda, Alfonso
Romanski, Jake
Infielders
Aviles, Luis
Caulfield, Phil
Cecchini, Gavin
Clemens, Kacy (also RHP)
Cribbs Jr., Galli
Davidson, Braxton
Davis, Joel
Gillaspie, Casey
Gurwitz, Zane
Hinojosa, C.J.
Massey, Craig
Maxwell, Carson
Nathans, Tucker
Lancaster, Seth
Palmeiro, Preston
Romano, Ramsey
Ware, Brylie
Weisz, Keaton
Westbrook, Jamie
Outfielders
Almadova, Breland
Altmann, Josh
Barnes, Barrett
Bernard, Wynton
Borenstein, Zach
Dugan, Kelly
Eibner, Brett (also RHP)
Giansanti, Anthony
Hawkins, Courtney
Kemmer, Jon
Koontz, T.K.
Marzilli, Evan
McElroy, C.J.
Mitchell, Jared
Monroe, Reshard
Pompey, Dalton
Taylor, Chuck
Wilson, Kameron
The Skeeters announced Monday that the start Constellation Energy League was delayed to July 10 from its scheduled Opening Day of July 3. The Skeeters will announce an updated full schedule this week.
