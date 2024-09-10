Four Warriors Heading to NHL Training Camps

September 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors will be well represented at training camps across the National Hockey League.

Rilen Kovacevic, Kalem Parker, Vojtech Port and Brayden Yager will all be hitting the ice with teams as training camps get underway in the NHL this week.

The Warriors will also have five members of last year's championship team attending NHL camps with Lucas Brenton (Chicago), Atley Calvert (Pittsburgh), Jagger Firkus (Seattle), Denton Mateychuk (Columbus) and Matthew Savoie (Edmonton) all making the jump to pro hockey this season.

Kovacevic will be joining the Colorado Avalanche as they take part in the Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Los Angeles. Kovacevic attended the Avalanche's Development Camp over the summer.

The Avalanche will be on the ice on Friday against the Anaheim Ducks, Saturday against the Seattle Kraken and Monday against the San Jose Sharks.

Port, a 2023 sixth round pick by the Ducks, will also be hitting the ice at the Rookie Faceoff Tournament, starting on Friday when the Ducks take on Kovacevic and the Avalanche.

The Ducks battle San Jose on Sunday and then finish up the tournament against the host Kings on Monday.

Parker and the Minnesota Wild will be travelling to St. Louis for the fourth annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Parker, a sixth round pick of the Wild in 2023, is taking part in his second training camp.

The Wild battle the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday and then face the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Yager and the Winnipeg Jets will heading to Penticton, B.C. to take part in the 2024 Young Stars Classic.

Yager, who was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft, but was traded to the Jets in a prospect swap over the summer, is taking part in his first camp with Winnipeg.

The Jets open up the Young Stars Classic against the Calgary Flames on Friday, they face the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday and then finish up against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

Back in Moose Jaw, the Warriors continue the preseason against the Swift Current Broncos this weekend with a home-and-home set.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2024

Four Warriors Heading to NHL Training Camps - Moose Jaw Warriors

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.