T-Birds Sign Brock MacDougall

September 10, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







KENT, Wash. - The Seattle Thunderbirds have announced the signing of Brock MacDougall to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Brock had an excellent season with HC Edmonton in the JPHL. His development as a player over the past 12 months has been staggering and we are confident that he will continue to develop there this season," Said General Manager Bil La Forge. "We feel he is a big part of a very bright future for the Thunderbirds".

Brock was drafted by the T-Birds in the 8th round 159th overall in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. MacDougall marks the 7th player drafted in 2024 by the T-Birds to sign with the team.

MacDougall spent the last season with HC Edmonton U15, recording 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points in 29 games.

