Four Spokane Indians Alums Named MLB All-Stars

July 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will have a distinctive Spokane flair with a total of four Indians alums competing in the Midsummer Classic at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, July 16th. Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase earned his third career All-Star appearance while Jurickson Profar and Cole Ragans will be making their All-Star Game debuts this year. Reigning World Series champion Bruce Bochy will be at the helm of the American League squad-his fourth time as All-Star skipper but first time in the Junior Circuit after three previous appearances with the San Francisco Giants.

Bruce Bochy: The future Hall of Famer will manage the AL squad after leading the Texas Rangers to their first-ever World Series title last season. A four-time World Series champion and one of the greatest managers in baseball history, Bochy guided the Indians to the 1989 Northwest League title in his lone season at the helm in Spokane.

Emmanuel Clase: The 26-year-old right-hander has bounced back from an underwhelming 2023 season (by his standards) to regain the form that made him the top relief arm in baseball. A major driving force behind Cleveland's 56-33 AL Central-leading record, Clase is 4-1 with an 0.85 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, an AL-best 27 saves. A native of San Juan, Dominican Republic, Clase posted an 0.64 ERA and saved 12 games with the Spokane Indians in 2018.

Jurickson Profar: Once in the top prospect in baseball, Profar struggled with injuries and inconsistency before finding his groove with the Padres this year. The 30-year-old earned a starting spot for the National League squad after hitting .315 with 14 home runs, 59 RBIs, and a league-leading .408 on-base percentage. A member of the Curacao team that won the 2004 Little League World Series, Profar appeared in 63 games with the Spokane Indians as a 17-year-old wunderkind in 2010.

Cole Ragans: A first round pick of the Texas Rangers in 2016, Ragans overcame two Tommy John surgeries and a trade from the franchise that drafted him to become one of the top southpaws in the American League. The 26-year-old has posted a 5-6 record, 3.28 ERA, and 11 K/9 rate to help the surprising Royals remain in contention in the AL Central. A native of Crawfordville, FL, Ragans went 3-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 13 starts for the Spokane Indians in 2017.

