Vancouver Canadians Roster Update

July 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







The following change has been made to the Vancouver roster:

LHP Kendry Rojas activated from the 7-Day Injured List RHP Lazaro Estrada transferred to Double-A New Hampshire

