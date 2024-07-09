Vancouver Canadians Roster Update
July 9, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Vancouver Canadians News Release
The following change has been made to the Vancouver roster:
LHP Kendry Rojas activated from the 7-Day Injured List RHP Lazaro Estrada transferred to Double-A New Hampshire
