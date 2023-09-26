Four Shuckers Named to Southern League All-Star Team, Rodriguez Named Pitcher of the Year

September 26, 2023







BILOXI, MS - On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced that Tyler Black, Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero and Carlos Rodriguez were named to the Southern League All-Star Team. Carlos Rodriguez was also named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year, the fourth time in franchise history a Shuckers' pitcher took home the award. Biloxi's four All-Stars are also a new franchise record, breaking the previous record of three, set in 2018 and 2019.

Rodriguez, the Brewers' sixth-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, led all qualified Double-A pitchers in ERA (2.77) and opponent's average (.183). In 25 starts with Biloxi, a career-high, Rodriguez allowed two runs or less in 18 starts. Rodriguez becomes the fourth Shuckers pitcher to win the Southern League's Pitcher of the Year Award, joining Jorge Lopez ('15) Zack Brown ('18) and Trey Supak ('19). He was also selected as one of four starting pitchers on the Southern League All-Star Team.

Chourio was named one of three outfielders on the All-Star team after tallying the first 20/40 season at the Double-A level since at least 2005. In a team-leading 122 games, Chourio hit 22 home runs and tallied 43 stolen bases. His 43 steals made him one of three players in franchise history to steal at least 40 in a season. His 22 home runs were also the most by a teenager in Double-A since at least 2005. The Brewers' top prospect and the consensus second-ranked overall prospect also set a new single-season franchise record with 89 RBI. Chourio was also among the Southern League leaders in hits (1st, 143), RBI (2nd, 89), home runs (T-4th, 22), stolen bases (5th, 43), extra-base hits (6th, 48), average (6th, .280) and slugging percentage (7th, .467).

The lone catcher selected to the All-Star team, Jeferson Quero smashed a career-high 16 home runs and threw out 35% of baserunners in his first Double-A season. Quero, the 32nd-ranked overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and the organization's second-best prospect, appeared in 90 games with Biloxi. Quero starred in July, hitting .364 in 12 games with a 1.000 OPS. His 35% caught-stealing rate was also the seventh-best among Double-A catchers with at least 600 innings behind the plate.

Black was named an All-Star at the utility position after playing first and third base with the Shuckers in 2023. Black ended the season among the league's best in on-base percentage (2nd, .411), OPS (2nd, .924), slugging (4th, .513), triples (2nd, 8), stolen bases (T-2nd, 47) and average (10th, .273). His eight triples set the Shuckers' single-season franchise record. Black teamed up with Chourio to become the first pair of teammates in the Southern League since at least 2005 to both tally at least 40 stolen bases in a season. Black is currently the 51st-best overall prospect by MLB Pipeline and the fourth-best prospect in the Brewers organization.

