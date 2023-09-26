Kyren Paris Named 2023 Southern League All-Star

September 26, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Following a tremendous season that led to his Major League debut, former Rocket City Trash Pandas shortstop Kyren Paris is adding to his accolades.

On Tuesday, Minor League Baseball announced that Paris was named to the 2023 Southern League All-Star Team as the shortstop. The award was selected in a vote by the eight Southern League Managers as well as team executives.

"He's so mature. He's so polished that you can lose sight of how young he is," Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley said. "For a 21-year-old with just two full seasons under his belt to be holding his own in Major League games is ridiculously impressive. He's been through some change, and he had an extremely good year with a ton of growth here."

The All-Star honor is the first in Paris' professional career. He becomes the third Trash Pandas player to be named a Southern League All-Star after relief pitcher Eric Torres last year and third baseman Mitch Nay in 2021.

A dynamic player at the top of the Rocket City lineup, Paris batted .255 with 14 home runs, 45 RBI, 79 runs scored, 23 doubles, and 44 stolen bases in 113 games for the Trash Pandas this season.

On September 1, he was promoted to the Angels and made his MLB debut that night in Oakland, becoming the 26th former Rocket City player to make his Major League debut. At the time of his promotion, Paris was leading the Southern League in runs scored and walks. He was also tied for the Rocket City record with a 29-game on-base streak when he was called up. The streak began on July 27 and he batted .287 (29-for-101) with 31 walks in that span for a .463 on-base percentage.

In 15 Major League games for the Angels, Paris batted .100 with one RBI and three stolen bases before landing on the injured list on September 18 with a left thumb ligament tear.

Ranked as the Angels' number five prospect by MLB.com, Paris also represented the American League at the All-Star Future Game in Seattle on July 8. He is currently the Trash Pandas All-Time stolen base leader with 49 and became the first player in Rocket City history to swipe 40 bags in a season when he stole three on August 24 vs. Birmingham.

Paris was originally selected by the Angels in the 2nd round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Freedom High School in Oakley, California.

The Trash Pandas return for the fourth season in franchise history in 2024, opening on the road on April 5 at Tennessee before the home opener at Toyota Field on Tuesday, April 9 against Chattanooga at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.