De Avila, Waddell Named to Southern League All-Star Team

September 26, 2023 - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - Minor League Baseball announced the Double-A league All-Star teams for the 2023 season. Starting pitcher Luis De Avila and infielder Luke Waddell were named to the Southern League All-Star team.

In his first Double-A season, De Avila finished top ten in the Southern League in ERA (3.28, 2nd), opponent batting (.223, 3rd), starts (25, T-4th), strikeouts (125, 8th) and WHIP (1.30, 8th). The left-hander allowed two hits or less in eight starts, including 11 combined no-hit innings in two starts on July 17 and July 23.

The 22-year-old was twice named Southern League Pitcher of the Week. In June, De Avila went 3-0 with a 1.61 ERA over five starts, striking out 29 batters in 28 innings. After the Double-A season, Atlanta promoted De Avila to Triple-A Gwinnett on September 21. He allowed one earned run in 3 2/3 innings against Durham on September 21.

Atlanta selected De Avila in the Rule 5 Draft from Kansas City in December of 2021. The lefty pitched for High-A Rome in 2022. De Avila is a native of San Estanislao, Columbia.

The 25-year-old Waddell played excellent defense in the middle infield and slashed .290/.395/.403 with eight home runs, 16 doubles and 64 RBI in 101 games for the M-Braves. He finished top five in the Southern League in batting and on-base percentage. Waddell hit two grand slams, one in Pensacola on June 16 and another in Biloxi on July 1.

After only playing in 41 games due to injury in 2022, Waddell bounced back to play 130 games, including 29 games for Triple-A Gwinnett, this season. The infielder split time at shortstop and second base. Waddell played for Triple-A Gwinnett from April 14 to May 21, batting .221 with 10 RBI in 29 games.

Atlanta drafted Waddell in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Georgia Tech. Waddell is a native of Loveland, Ohio.

