2023 Biloxi Shuckers Season Summary Notes

HEY NOW, YOU'RE AN ALL-STAR: 3B Tyler Black, OF Jackson Chourio, C Jeferson Quero and RHP Carlos Rodriguez were all named to the 2023 Southern League All-Star team, the most Shuckers selected in any season in franchise history...

Rodriguez was also named the Southern League Pitcher of the Year, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to win the award.

LEADING THE ORGANIZATION: 3B Tyler Black, OF Jackson Chourio and RHP Carlos Rodriguez were all selected for the Brewers' 2023 Robin Yount Performance Awards... Black and Chourio were named the Co-Minor League Players of the Year... Rodriguez was named the Co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Chourio was the first player in Brewers' history to earn Minor League Player of the Year twice after being named the 2022 Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year.

Rodriguez joined RHP Ben Hendrickson ('02, '04) as the only two pitchers in Brewers' history to be named the Minor League Pitcher of the Year twice.

BEST IN THE SYSTEM (AGAIN): OF Jackson Chourio was named the Baseball America Brewers' Minor League Player of the Year for the second consecutive season on Wednesday, September 20... Chourio, the Brewers' top prospect, became the first Double-A player since at least 2005 to tally a 20/40 season and became the first teenager since OF Delmon Young in 2005 to record a 20/20 season at the level.

BEST IN CLASS: Baseball America released their Double-A Best Tools and Prospects Awards on Tuesday, September 5, as voted on by league managers... The Shuckers took home several Southern League honors, including; OF Jackson Chourio - Best Batting Prospect and Most Exciting Player, INF Tyler Black - Best Strike-Zone Judgment and RHP Jacob Misiorowski - Best Fastball.

THE FUTURE IS NOW, FRIENDS: C Jeferson Quero and OF Jackson Chourio represented the Milwaukee Brewers during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Field in Seattle, Washington on July 8... Both were in the starting lineup for the National League, and Quero tallied an RBI single in a 5-0 win... The pair were the ninth and 10th Shuckers' players selected for the event... RHP Jacob Misiorowski also appeared at the event, and was promoted to Biloxi on July 22.

ANOTHER NEW FRANCHISE RECORD: INF Tyler Black reached base in 35 straight games for Biloxi between April 29 and June 16, the longest in franchise history (since 2015) and the second-longest streak in the Southern League this year Over the 35-game streak, Black had a .421 on-base percentage, drew 38 walks, collected 31 hits, 11 extra-base hits and tallied 30 stolen bases... Black reached base in 79 of 84 games with Biloxi prior to his promotion to Triple-A Nashville.

CROSSING THE 40 MARK: INF Tyler Black became the second player in Shuckers' franchise history (since 2015) to tally 40 stolen bases in a season, doing so on Sunday, June 25 against the Chattanooga Lookouts... Black ended his time with Biloxi with 47 stolen bases, the second-most in franchise history... OF Jackson Chourio would cross the 40-mark in September, making 2023 season the first in franchise history with multiple players tallying at least 40 stolen bases.

The two were the first pair of Southern League teammates since at least 2005 to each tally 40+ stolen bases in a season.

HE JUST GETS ON BASE: C/1B Wes Clarke reached base in 30 consecutive games from August 10 to September 15, the second-longest in franchise history (since 2015) and the third-longest this year in the Southern League... During the streak, Clarke had a .304/.482/.608 slash line, and has walked in 23% of plate appearances... Clarke also drew a walk in 22 of the 30 games during the streak.

IN A LEAGUE OF HIS OWN: INF Tyler Black had a breakout year with Biloxi.. Prior to his promotion to Triple-A Nashville, Black had a .240 isolated power, a 15.8% walk rate and a 20.0% strikeout rate... Black ended the year as the only qualified hitter in Double-A with an isolated power of .230+, a walk rate of at least 15% and a strikeout rate of 20% or lower... The only other players to record that season at the Double-A level since 2006 are C Adley Rutschman ('21, BAL), C Luke Montz ('11, FLA), 1B Carlos Santana ('09, CLE) and 1B Jeff Larish ('07, DET).

WELCOME TO THE SHOW, ABNER!: RHP Abner Uribe made his MLB debut on Saturday, July 8, tossing a perfect eighth inning and working the ninth against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field in Milwaukee... Uribe became the first member of the 2023 Shuckers to make their big league debut... With Biloxi, Uribe struck out 28 in 15 innings with a 1.80 ERA... In his big league debut, Uribe touched 100 MPH multiple times, and tallied two strikeouts.

THE NEED FOR SPEED: OF Jackson Chourio (43), INF Tyler Black (47) and INF/OF Isaac Collins (29) became the first trio in franchise history (since 2015) to all tally at least 25 stolen bases in a season... Both Chourio and Black reached 40-plus in 2023, the second and third times a player had reached the mark in franchise history.

As a team, the Shuckers have tallied 214 stolen bases in 2023, the fourth-most out of any team in Double-A and the most out of any team in the Southern League.

Chourio, Collins and Black combined for 119 stolen bases in 2023, more three entire Double-A teams.

ONE OF A KIND: OF Carlos Rodriguez became the first Shuckers' player to record multiple hits in six straight games, doing so between August 9-15... Rodriguez broke the previous record, set at five by OF Jackson Chourio, OF Sal Frelick, OF Brice Turang and OF Garrett Cooper... Rodriguez's six-game multi-hit streak was tied for the longest in the Southern League in 2023.

During Rodriguez's six-game multi-hit streak, he was 12-26 (.462) with three doubles and eight RBI... Over that span, he raised his average from .268 to .285, a 17-point increase.

HOMER HAPPY SHUCKERS: The Shuckers homered in 14 of their final 16 games, including at least one homer in each of their final nine games... The Shuckers ended the season with 152 home runs, two shy of tying the single-season franchise record of 154, set in 2022.

CROWING A NEW STRIKEOUT KING: RHP Tobias Myers set the Shuckers' new single-season strikeout record with a fourth-inning strikeout of C Edgar Quero on Saturday, September 9, giving him 158 strikeouts on the year... He broke the previous record of 157, set by RHP Alec Bettinger in 2019... Myers finished the Shuckers' season with 168 strikeouts, the most out of any pitcher in Double-A.

LEADING THE LEVEL: INF/OF Isaac Collins set a new single-season franchise record with a .424 on-base percentage in 2023, the highest out of any player in Double-A... Collins became the first Southern League player to lead Double-A in on-base percentage since OF Jonathan Rodriguez with the Chattanooga Lookouts (MIN) in 2017... Collins drew 75 walks and struck out 55 times in 376 plate appearances.

SPEEDING INTO HISTORY: The Shuckers stole their 200th base of 2023 on Saturday, September 2 against the Tennessee Smokies, becoming the ninth Southern League team since 1980 to reach 200 in a season... Since 1980, the eight other teams to reach 200 are the Montgomery Biscuits in 2022 (203) and 2019 (213), the Birmingham Barons in 2002 (220) and 1989 (264), the 2000 Carolina Mudcats (209), the 1994 Knoxville Smokies (203), the 1983 Savannah Braves (203) and the 1981 Nashville Sounds (205)... The Shuckers finished the year with 214 stolen bases, the most in franchise history.

POST ALL-STAR BREAK POWER: C/1B Wes Clarke ended the year with 26 home runs, the most by any Shuckers player since OF Corey Ray set the franchise record with 27 in 2018... His 26 home runs are the second-most by a player in franchise history and tied for the second-most out of all Double-A hitters.

Clarke ended the year as the Southern League home run leader... It was the first time a Shucker had finished the year as the league's home run leader since 2018, when OF Corey Ray finished atop the leader board with 27.

After the All-Star Break (July 14), Clarke hit 17 home runs, the most in Double-A and tied for the third-most in Minor League Baseball.

ONE MORE TIME: RHP Carlos Rodriguez finished the Double-A regular season with 25 starts, 123.2 innings, 152 strikeouts and a 2.77 ERA... Rodriguez ended the season in the top-five in franchise history (since 2015) in ERA (5th, 2.77) and strikeouts (3rd, 152)... He finished the year as the Double-A leader in ERA by 0.20 over RHP Patrick Monteverde (PNS) and opponents' average by 35-points over the next-best qualified pitcher.

THE OLD RECORD BOOKS? THEY'RE USELESS: During the Shuckers' 18-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on Thursday, September 7, the Shuckers set new single-game franchise records with 18 runs and 22 hits.

The 18 runs broke the previous franchise record of 16, set on May 29, 2022 against the Montgomery Biscuits... The 18 runs are tied with the Birmingham Barons on June 28, 2023 and the Chattanooga Lookouts on August 18, 2023 for the second-most runs scored in a game in Regions Field history (since 2013).

Their 22 hits broke the previous record of 20, set on May 13, 2015 at the Jackson Generals and tied on August 2, 2017 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp and on July 21, 2021 against the Mississippi Braves.

The win was also Biloxi's 70th of the year, marking the sixth time in franchise history the Shuckers have reached the mark... It's the first year Biloxi's won at least 70 games since they won 80+ in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019.

THE YOUNG AND RESTLESS: The Shuckers lineup ranked as the youngest in Double-A thius year... Per Baseball-Reference, which uses playing time to weight and measure the average age, the average Shuckers hitter is 22.6 years old, a year younger than the average Southern League batter... For comparison, the oldest lineup in Double-A is the San Antonio Missions (SDP) with an average of 25.3 years old... The Shuckers roster had nine players who ended the year at 22 years old or younger with OF Jackson Chourio being the youngest player at 19 years old.

FINISHING OUT THE ROAD SLATE: With a win on Sunday, September 10, the Shuckers tied the franchise record with their 40th road win of the year... Between August 7 and the end of the year, the Shuckers won 16 of their final 18 road games, including a sweep of the Tennessee Smokies.

In the final 18 road games, the Shuckers averaged 6.4 runs per game, a .273/.346/.434 slash line and a 2.64 ERA..

Over the first 41 road games, Biloxi averaged 5.8 runs per game, a .254/.363/.424 slash line and a 5.42 ERA.

THE NEW KID MAKING AN IMPACT: Brewers' 2023 first-round draft pick, INF Brock Wilken, made his Double-A debut on Tuesday, September 12 after 41 games between High-A Wisconsin and the Rookie-level ACL Brewers... In his first three games, Wilken hit two home runs, including a 100 MPH, 393-foot solo home run on Wednesday night... Wilken, who set the Wake Forest single-season record with 31 home runs this year, smashed a grand slam to left for his first Double-A hit in his second at-bat at the level.

THE FIRST FOR MYERS: Shuckers' RHP Tobias Myers tallied his first career complete-game shutout on Tuesday, August 29 against the Tennessee Smokies...

Myers tallied seven strikeouts over six shutout innings in a 9-0 Shuckers win.

Myers' shutout was the ninth in Biloxi Shuckers franchise history (since 2015), and the first since RHP Trey Supak threw a one-hit, seven-inning complete game shutout on July 16, 2019 against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

HOMERING INTO HISTORY: C/1B Wes Clarke became the fourth player in franchise history (since 2015) to hit at least 20 home runs in a season and was later joined by OF Jackson Chourio as the fifth... The pair joined OF Corey Ray (27, 2018), C/OF Jakson Reetz (22, 2022) and INF Cam Devanney (20, 2022)... Clarke finished the season with 26 home runs, the most in the Southern League and the second-most in Double-A... Chourio finished with 23, tied for the fourth-most.

BEST IN THE SYSTEM: OF Jackson Chourio was named the Brewers' Minor League Co-Player of the Month for July... RHP Carlos Rodriguez was named the Brewers' Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July after being named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month.

Over four starts in July, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs over 18.1 innings, a 0.98 ERA... He held opponents to a .152 (10-66) average and allowed one run or less in all four starts... Entering today, Rodriguez leads all Double-A pitchers in opponent's average, limiting them to a .183 clip on the year... He's also among the Double-A leaders in ERA (2nd, 2.79), strikeouts (T-5th, 118) and WHIP (7th, 1.14).

In July, Chourio was among the Double-A leaders in average (3rd, .388), extra-base hits (T-3rd, 14), home runs (T-4th, 6) and OPS (5th, 1.165).... Chourio tallied a hit in 16 of 19 games, including multiple hits in 12 games.... He tallied five straight multi-hit games from July 6-18, tying the Shuckers' franchise record.

TURNING UP THE OFFENSE: The Shuckers tore through July, averaging over seven runs per game and going 15-9 in the month, the most wins in any month this season... The Shuckers also outscored opponents 170-136 (+34) and scored five or more runs in 19 of 24 games in the month.

The Shuckers 170 runs were the second-most scored in any month in franchise history (since 2015).

Biloxi's 40 home runs marked the second-time in franchise history that the Shuckers had hit at least 40 in a month (43, July 2018).

Biloxi's .386 on-base percentage, .510 slugging percentage and .896 OPS were the best in any month in franchise history, clearing the previous OPS record (.861 OPS, June 2022), by 35 points.

ARRIVING IN STYLE: RHP Jacob Misiorwoski tied the Shuckers single-game record with 12 strikeouts in a shutout win over the Mississippi Braves on Tuesday, August 15... The Brewers' top pitching prospect set new career-highs in strikeouts (12), innings (6.0) and pitches (96)... Misiorowski became the sixth player in Shuckers' franchise history (since 2015) to strike out 12 in a game and the first since LHP Ethan Small on June 12, 2021 against the Mississippi Braves... Over five starts in Double-A, Misiorwoski struck out 36 batters in 21.0 innings, a 34% rate.

MANAGER - MIKE GUERRERO - 7TH SEASON: Guerrero completed his seventh season as Shuckers manager in 2023.... Previously, he spent two seasons as the Brewers First Base Coach and Infield Coach from 2014 to 2015.

With a 5-4 win on Sunday, June 11 against the Mississippi Braves, Guerrer became the seventh active manager in Minor League Baseball to reach 1,400 career wins.

Guerrero has managed at every level in the Minor Leagues, going 1,380-1,221 (.530) over 24 seasons, with all but one season coming with the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

Guerrero served as Manager for two seasons at Triple-A Nashville in 2012-13 prior to joining the Major League coaching staff... In 2013, he earned the Mike Coolbaugh Award, presented to an individual who has shown an outstanding baseball work ethic, knowledge of the game and skill in mentoring young players on the field.

HITTING COACH - CHUCKIE CAUFIELD - 6TH SEASON: Caufield completed his sixth season with the Shuckers and his third in the role of hitting coach... In 2023, Caufield oversaw a Shuckers' that broke the franchise record for average (.255), runs (756), hits (1,150), walks (671), stolen bases (214), on-base percentage (.358), slugging percentage (.416) and OPS (.774).

Before his time in Biloxi, the 37-year-old spent four seasons as a coach for the Single-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in the Brewers organization. He served in the same role with the Rookie-level Helena Brewers in 2013.

PITCHING COACH - WILL SCHIERHOLZ - 1ST SEASON: Schierholz oversaw a Shuckers' pitching that included the Double-A leaders in ERA, Opponents' AVG and strikeouts... His Biloxi staff also broke the single-season franchise record for strikeouts with 1,361... The season was Schierholz's second in Brewers' organization after working as an assistant coach for St. Louis University from 2018 to 2021.

Schierholz pitched collegiately at Butler University and Miami (OH) University and spent two seasons in the Frontier League with the River City Rascals.

BENCH COACH - NICK STANLEY - 1ST SEASON: Stanley completed his sixth season in the Brewers' organization and first with Biloxi after serving as the Timber Rattlers' hitting coach in 2021 and 2022...

In 2022, Stanley worked with multiple Brewers top prospects while in Appleton, including Jackson Chourio, Jeferson Quero, Tyler Black and Carlos Rodriguez... Prior to joining the Timber Rattlers, Stanley was the hitting coach for the Dominican Summer League Brewers in 2018 and the Rocky Mountain Vibes in 2019..

Stanley was selected by the Houston Astros in the 25th round of the 2009 Draft after a college career at Florida Southern College and N.C. State... He appeared in 87 games between two season for the Tri-City ValleyCats.

BULLPEN COACH - PAUL MOELLER - 1ST SEASON: Moeller joined the Shuckers at the season's midway point after Josh Spence was promoted to become the Pitching Coach of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers... Moeller previously served as the Pitching Coach of the Rookie-level ACL Brewers... His prior stops in the organzioation included serving as the Pitching Coach of the ACL Brewers Gold in 2022 and the DSL Brewers 2 in 2021.

BULLPEN COACH - JOSH SPENCE - 1ST SEASON: After helping lead the Adelaide Giants pitching staff to their first Claxton Shield in 43 years during the 2022/23 Australian Baseball League season, Spence joined the Shuckers prior to becoming the Pitching Coacgh with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers mid-season... Spence served as the pitching coach for the Arizona League Complex Brewers Blue team in 2022, his first season with the Brewers.

Drafted in the ninth round of the 2010 draft by the San Diego Padres out of Arizona State, Spence became the 29th Australian to play in the Major Leagues on June 24, 2011, and appeared in 51 games at the Major League level for the Padres between 2011 and 2012.

DEVELOPMENT COACH - CHRISTIAN CORREA - 1ST SEASON: Correa joined the Brewers organization in 2023 after retiring from professional baseball following a 2022 Miles Wolff Cup victory with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the American Association... Over a nine-year professional career, Correa appeared in over 400 games between the Houston Astros organization, the Kansas City T-Bones, Sussex County Miners, Milwaukee Milkmen, Lexington Legends and the RedHawks.

