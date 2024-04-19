Four-Run First Inning Enough to Outlast FredNats Friday

Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (9-4) led wire-to-wire on Friday night, scoring four of their five runs in the first frame and holding steady throughout in a 5-1 win over the Fredericksburg Nationals (7-6).

The lineup found a way to time up Jarlin Susana's 100 mph fastball in the first inning. The Washington Nationals #10 overall prospect walked Yamal Encarnacion to start the game, plunked Waner Luciano, and allowed an RBI single to Juan Santander. Alejandro Nunez loaded up the bases with a single, setting the stage for Nehomar Ochoa Jr. to line a three-run double to right field that cleared the bases.

Alain Pena enjoyed the 4-0 advantage before throwing his first pitch of the night. The right-hander from Mexico allowed a lone run in the bottom of the first inning on an RBI fielder's choice to Roismar Quintana. He worked around a pair of singles in the second, a hit batter in the third, and closed his night by retiring six in a row to complete four innings.

In the fifth, Chase Jaworsky led off with a double, stole third, then scored when the throw up the line from Caleb Farmer skipped into left field. Jaworsky finished the night 2-for-4 with the first two double game of his career.

Abel Mercedes tossed a scoreless fifth and handed the ball to Yeriel Santos for the sixth. Santos was unhittable, spinning four no-hit frames and striking out six. The 20-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic allowed just one baserunner on a two-out walk in the sixth, and retired 12 of 13 batters faced.

The six-game road series continues on Saturday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM. Fayetteville is projected to start RHP Derek True and Fredericksburg will counter with RHP Marc Davis. The Woodpeckers radio broadcast can be heard at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com or through the MiLB App. The Woodpeckers return home on Tuesday, April 23rd for a six-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks.

