Offense Stalls, Pelicans Drop Friday Night to Cannon Ballers 4-1

April 19, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell for the third time this week with a 4-1 loss to the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Friday night. With the loss, the Pelicans' record stands at 3-10 while the Cannon Ballers moved up to 7-6. Friday was the first Dino Night of the season presented by Ed's Dinosaurs Live, with the Pelicans wearing their "Pelisaurus Rex" jerseys and hats.

The Birds' lineup fell flat, scoring just one run and collecting four hits while going 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position. Reggie Preciado (1-4, RBI) brought home the only run on an RBI fielder's choice. Cristian Hernandez (1-4) extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single.

Three pitchers were used by Myrtle Beach with reliever Erian Rodriguez (1-2) taking the loss with two runs, one earned in his four innings. Starter Marino Santy allowed one unearned run in one inning while allowing three hits and three walks with a trio of strikeouts. Francis Reynoso closed it out with one earned run through two innings.

Ryaan Galanie (3-5, 2 2B, 2 RBI) paced the Cannon Ballers offense with three hits and two doubles. Luis Pineda (1-4, HR, RBI) hit a go-ahead solo home run to give the Cannon Ballers the lead in the sixth. Five of the nine Kannapolis hits were extra in the victory.

Reliever Christian Edwards (2-0) took the win with 2/3 of an inning thrown and one hit allowed with one strikeout. Starter Seth Keener sacrificed one run in his 4 2/3 frames with five strikeouts. The bullpen held the Pelicans scoreless with just one hit allowed.

Kannapolis got on the board in the opening frame as Galanie hit into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded while a run came across.

The Pelicans evened the score in their half of the fourth. With the bases loaded, Preciado hit a grounder to third as the run came across for an RBI fielder's choice.

Going into the sixth in a 1-1 tie, Pineda hit a one-out solo home run that snuck over the right field wall in the corner for his first of the season.

An insurance run came home in the seventh as Arxy Hernandez hit an RBI double to bring home the runner from second for a 3-1 lead.

The Cannon Ballers put the finishing touch on in the ninth as Galanie hit an RBI double with two outs.

Myrtle Beach and Kannapolis will meet for game five of the series on Saturday evening at 6:05 p.m.

