Four-Run Fifth, Homer by Simmons Lifts Threshers to First Win

ST. LUCIE, FL - The Clearwater Threshers used a four-run fifth inning and a three-run home run by Kendall Simmons to grab their first victory of the season and push past the St. Lucie Mets 6-5 on Friday night at Clover Park.

Left-hander Rafael Marcano made his second start on the mound for Clearwater, allowing three runs, two earned on six hits while striking out three in four innings of work.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, the Threshers (1-6) got an RBI double down the first base line by Hao Yu Lee and a three-run homer from third baseman Simmons to grab a 6-3 advantage.

After the Mets (5-2) scratched across two runs in the bottom half to trim the deficit to 6-5, a trio of right-handers in Victor Lopez, Alex Garbrick and Tommy McCollum came out of the bullpen and silenced the St. Lucie bats to preserve the first win of the season for the Threshers.

Clearwater will look to make it back-to-back victories in the fifth contest of a six-game set on Saturday night at 6:10 p.m. RHP Andrew Painter is scheduled to start for the Threshers, while RHP Luis Moreno is set to toe the rubber for the Mets.

