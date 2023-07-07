Four More ThunderBolts Added to 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game Next Week in Crestwood

July 7, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







The Frontier League has announced the All-Star Game coaching staffs and player additions and the ThunderBolts will be well-represented as hosts of the festivities next week. Cal Djuraskovic, Junior Martina, Bren Spillane and Micah Yonamine have been added to the West Division roster. In addition, manager Richie Sexson and third base coach Chris Coleman have been named to the West Division coaching staff.

Spillane is the Bolts' leading power hitter this year with seven home runs and a .527 slugging percentage. Martina and Yonamine have been the top two run producers on the team. They rank first and second in both runs scored and RBIs. Djuraskovic has been lights out coming out of the bullpen. He has allowed runs in only one of his 16 appearances and hasn't given up any since May 30.

The four new all-stars give the ThunderBolts six total. Pitchers Garrett Christman and Henry Omana were both named to the team when the rosters were originally announced on Monday. The six all-stars are the most for a Windy City team since they had the same number in 2016.

The final count of Windy City all-stars will actually be eight as Sexson and Coleman have been named to Steve Brooks's coaching staff. Brooks, the manager of the Gateway Grizzlies, will helm the West Division team. In his first season as ThunderBolts manager, Sexson has the Bolts playing their best baseball of the season heading into the all-star break.

The Skills Competition and Home Run Derby will take place on Tuesday, July 11 at 6:30. Fans will be invited on to the field to play catch and get autographs from the Frontier League all-stars afterwards. The All-Star Game follows on Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 and will feature a special appearance from the ZOOperstars as well as a postgame fireworks display. More information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 7, 2023

Four More ThunderBolts Added to 2023 Frontier League All-Star Game Next Week in Crestwood - Windy City ThunderBolts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.