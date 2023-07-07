Otters Hit and Homer Past ThunderBolts

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters battered the Windy City ThunderBolts for 15 hits and three home runs in a 9-5 victory Friday night at Bosse Field.

Ethan Skender launched two home runs and the Otters scored six runs over the last three innings to pull away from Windy City. Evansville secured their first win of the week, snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Otters' second baseman Skender became the third Otter with a multi-homer game this year. He doubled his season home run total to four with the two blasts.

Skender started the Otters' scoring with a two-run homer to left in the third inning. Jeffrey Baez followed Skender with a solo blast over the left field wall on the very next pitch. The Otters have hit back-to-back home runs four times this year, all at Bosse Field with Baez involved in all four occurrences.

Windy City took the lead with four runs in the sixth inning on five straight base hits.

The Otters responded quickly, retaking the lead with three runs in the sixth inning. Evansville mounted four straight hits.

John Dyer started the inning with a single. Noah Myers followed with a base hit. Brody Tanksley then brought in the first run with a double down the left field line. Kona Quiggle added a two-RBI double to cap the inning.

The Otters would continue their late game surge with another run in the seventh as Jomar Reyes led off the inning with a double and came around to score. Skender then launched his second home run in the eighth, a massive solo shot to left field.

A Reyes' RBI single followed in the eighth for a two-run inning to finish the game's scoring.

Parker Brahms started on the mound for Evansville. The righty did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. Brahms did not factor into the decision with four runs allowed, all coming in the sixth inning.

Hunter Kloke earned the win with an inning and two-thirds of relief. Jake Polancic worked his sixth save of the season, pitching the final four outs without allowing a baserunner.

Evansville received hits from eight different players. The Otters' 15 hits is tied for the second-most in a game all season.

Dyer had three hits in his Bosse Field debut after his first five appearances of the season on the road. Tanksley hit two doubles in his first 2023 game with the Otters.

Evansville and Windy City continue their three-game series Saturday evening with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch. The ballgame is part of Heritage and 14 News- A League of Their Own Night at Bosse Field.

