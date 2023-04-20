Four More Infielders Heading to the Rockpile

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today that they have signed four new infielders for the 2023 season. Ozzie Pratt (BYU), Tanner Knowles (University of Georgia), Cam Magee (Washington State University), and Lincoln Berry (North Iowa Area Community College).

Ozzie Pratt is a sophomore infielder from Oxford, Mississippi who plays for BYU. Pratt had a lot of accolades coming out of high school. Pratt was First Team All-State in Mississippi in 2017 and 2018 where he was also a state champion in both those years. He was the number three ranked shortstop and 11th ranked player in the state of Mississippi by Perfect Game where he was also a Perfect Game World Series Champion. This season, Pratt is patting .276 with 10 doubles, 12 runs batted in, and 17 walks.

Tanner Knowles is a freshman infielder at the University of Georgia and is teammates with former Rox Player and Northwoods League All-Star MVP Charlie Condon. Knowles has tremendous speed where in his first two seasons on varsity hit .402 with 25 runs batted in and had 24 stolen bases. He is also an outstanding student with a 4.0 GPA and a four-year member of the Honor Roll.

Cam Magee is a sophomore transfer from Arizona State and now plays for Washington State University. Magee has settled into Washington State's lineup nicely as he is hitting .309 on the season with five doubles, two home runs, and 27 runs batted in. He also has 15 walks for an on-base percentage of .416.

Lincoln Berry is from Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and attended Eagan High School before attending North Iowa Area Community College. This year as a freshman, Berry has five home runs and 13 runs batted in while also scoring 11 runs himself.

The Rox will return in 2023 for their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

