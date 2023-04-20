Rebandt Returns, Pit Spitters Announce Coaching Staff

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters announced the return of Josh Rebandt, as Field Manager of the Traverse City Pit Spitters for a 5th season. With Rebandt's return he remains the only manager in franchise history.

"With Josh at the helm we're hoping to bring another Northwoods League Championship back to Traverse City," said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "Josh and his team have continued to elevate Pit Spitters Baseball to a high level, and we are excited about his return to continue the tradition of developing players, extending our reach into the community and entertaining our fans with great game play!"

Rebandt, also known as Coach Reebs, was hired in the fall of 2018 and under his management, the Pit Spitters won two Northwoods League Championships, one in 2019 and again in 2021. The Pit Spitters were the first team in league history to win back-to-back titles without an official 2020 season. Rebandt was named the 2019 Northwoods League Field Manager of the Year and led the Pit Spitters to multiple league records including an 18-game winning streak in 2019, and in 2022 saw the team win the Regular Season Great Lakes East Division with a 45-27 record before dropping out in the first round of the playoffs.

Since beginning his coaching career in 2011, thirty of Rebandt's players have been selected in the Major League Baseball Draft along with five more who have signed as free agents after the draft. The Pit Spitters currently have ten players in Major League Baseball organizations.

"I'm obviously very excited to be back in Traverse City for our organization's fifth season," said Rebandt.

We have shared many great memories with the community, and I am anticipating the same for the upcoming season with an exciting roster filled with plenty of next level talent. Summer nights under the lights are coming fast and I am looking forward to seeing everyone fill up Turtle Creek Stadium again soon!"

Also returning to join Rebandt are familiar faces, Bench Coach Todd Reid returns for his fifth year as well. Reid brings a wealth of experience with more than 500 career wins and is the all-time winningest coach at both Eastern Nazarene and Olivet Nazarene University. He was named Conference Coach of Year in 2004 and 2016 and has coached dozens of players that have gone on to play professionally.

Additionally, Traverse City Native Casey Wila will return as Hitting Coach for his 3rd season, his second with the Pit Spitters, after serving as the hitting coach for the Great Lakes Resorters in 2020. Last summer under Wila's guidance, the Pit Spitters offense set franchise records in stolen bases and runs enroute to a 45-win season and post-season berth.

Newest to the coaching roster is this year's pitching coach, Brian Martin. Martin joins the Pit Spitters from Michigan State University where he is a three-time Academic All- Big Ten honoree and two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Honoree. Martin also spent time as a Capital City Baseball Kingdom Pitching Instructor and was rated as the No. 4 pitcher in Michigan by Perfect Game.

The Pit Spitters begin their 5th season Monday, May 29th, at home against the Rockford Rivets. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released April 12th, 2023.

A 2023 schedule is attached and for more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

