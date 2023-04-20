Woodchucks Sign Pitching Duo for 2023 Season

Wausau, Wisc. - Pitchers Cesar Avila from the University of the Cumberlands and Brian Reinke from the University of Richmond prepare to take the mound for the Woodchucks this summer.

RHP - Cesar Avila | 6'3" | R/R | Jr. | University of the Cumberlands

Cesar Avila is a junior at the University of The Cumberlands, where he has pitched 19.2 innings with an ERA of 1.83, allowing only 14 hits and 5 runs while striking out 31 batters. Originally from Livingston, California, Avila attended Merced College for two years before transferring to Cumberlands.

LHP - Brian Renke | 6'1" | L/L | So. | University of Richmond

Brian Reinke is a left-handed pitcher for the University of Richmond, who lettered all four seasons at Honeoye Falls-Lima in New York under coach Dan Hoyt. He was a two-time first-team All-County and first-team All-Greater Rochester in 2021 for baseball, and also played soccer where he was first-team All-County. In 2022, he recorded an ERA of 3.37 with 4 strikeouts in 2.2 innings pitched, while in 2023, his ERA was 9.90 with 11 earned runs and 11 strikeouts in 10 innings pitched.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets and ticket packages are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 24th at 10am.

