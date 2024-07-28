Four Goals Lead Jacks to Victory Over Spokane Velocity

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Charlotte Independence earned its third consecutive road victory on Saturday evening, defeating Spokane Velocity FC, 2-4, at ONE Spokane Stadium. The Jacks host Lexington SC on Saturday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

A long ball from the defensive half by #2 Fabrice Ngah found #56 Gabriel Obertan in the penalty area who perfectly timed a pass across the face of goal to #29 J.C. Obregón Jr. for an easy finish. The Jacks took the lead, 0-1, in the 18th minute.

Spokane heavily pressured the Charlotte defense, but the backline kept the ball away from the goal. #1 Austin Pack made a quick reaction save in the 28th minute on the Velocity's best chance of the evening to this point.

The hosts tied it up in the 31st minute with a low cross in the penalty area for a close-range finish by #9 Josh Dolling.

Obregón Jr. forced a penalty kick in the 42nd minute after his shot was blocked with a handball by Spokane. The striker calmly slotted the penalty kick for his fourth brace of the season in all competitions.

Halftime: Spokane Velocity FC 1, Charlotte Independence 2.

The Velocity evened the score in the 60th minute with a strike from outside the penalty area by #30 Masango Akale. It was not long before Charlotte broke the deadlock again.

Obertan scored his first goal in USL League One play this season following a long solo dribble the length of the offensive half in the 63rd minute. #8 Joel Johnson played a through ball to Obertan who was wide open on the right sideline. Notwithstanding any pressure from the defense, Obertan continued into the penalty area and slotted the ball into the back of the net past the goalkeeper's near post.

The goals continued for the Independence as Johnson got on the scoresheet in the 72nd minute. #14 Luis Álvarez sent a cross that was deflected by a Velocity header into the path of Johnson unmarked on the back post. He settled the ball and slammed a shot past the Spokane goalkeeper.

Fulltime: Spokane Velocity FC 2, Charlotte Independence 4.

IN THE NUMBERS:

#29 J.C. Obregón Jr. has now scored a league-leading nine goals in USL League One play. He logged his fourth brace of the season with a pair of first-half goals.

#56 Gabriel Obertan notched his fifth assist in USL League One play this season, breaking a tie for first place in the league. He also scored his first goal in league competitions this season.

#8 Joel Johnson recorded a goal and an assist for the second match this season.

The Independence earned three consecutive road victories in league play for the first time since the end of the 2020 season (9/12, 9/19, 10/3).

Four goals scored is the highest single-game total for the Independence this season, tying the matches against Rhode Island FC (4/16) and Chattanooga Red Wolves SC (6/14).

QUOTES:

Head Coach Mike Jeffries

On the offensive production

"We certainly started the game well with our possession. We were really good in our attacking transitions; we countered well, got numbers forward quickly, and scored a couple goals off of this. The movement from the front guys was as good as we've had all year."

On the team's strong mentality

"I'm pleased that after conceding goals, we managed to get ourselves right back into the game both times, and that's a credit to the guys. That was a tremendous mentality, especially on the road. Being able to win on the road helps build confidence with the group."

#8 Joel Johnson

On maintaining a positive attitude as a team

"I think the team played a great game in every aspect. Even though they tied the score twice, we didn't get discouraged and continued with the plan. I think the team is very mature, and we have to continue along this line."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

The Charlotte Independence return to American Legion Memorial Stadium against Lexington SC on Saturday, August 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at charlotteindependence.com/tickets.

