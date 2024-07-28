South Georgia Tormenta FC Falls to Central Valley Fuego FC

July 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC battles Central Valley Fuego FC

(South Georgia Tormenta FC) South Georgia Tormenta FC battles Central Valley Fuego FC(South Georgia Tormenta FC)

Tormenta FC and Central Valley each emerged onto the pitch hoping to find a coveted early goal. Fuego took the first shot of the night in the third minute of play, but Tormenta's keeper Drew Romig dove to collect the shot.

Moments later, South Georgia's Pedro Fonseca found the first goal of the evening. Fonseca avoided a flurry of defenders and pressed up the wing, enabling him to send a shot blasting past the keeper and into the net.

After the opening goal, each team fought to maintain possession and find opportunities to make attacking plays. Romig made a number of key saves to preserve the clean sheet and early lead. Fuego's strongest opportunity for a first-half goal came in the ninth minute when Alfredo Midence attempted to send a shot from outside the box, forcing Romig to make a save.

Tormenta FC maintained a high level of possession throughout the first half, making dynamic passes and key clearances to apply pressure on Fuego and find scoring opportunities. Fuego also continued to press and found its chance to net a goal in the 38th minute. Converting the attempt, Fuego temporarily leveled the match.

In the 44th minute of play, Tormenta's Sebastián Vivas found an opportunity to convert a shot of his own to regain the lead. This was the final goal of the first half.

When the second half began, each team displayed the same intensity which coursed through the first half. Fuego found its second goal of the evening in the 48th minute of play.

In the 59th minute, Aaron Walker made his debut for South Georgia Tormenta FC when he was substituted on for team captain Conor Doyle. Walker was just announced to be available for selection on Thursday, July 25.

In the 73rd minute of play, Fuego tallied its third goal of the evening. Tormenta remained resilient and kept pressing to spark goal-scoring opportunities. With ten minutes added to the second half, Tormenta used each minute to maintain a strong backline while incentivizing attacking plays. Ultimately, Fuego's goal was the last of the night.

South Georgia Tormenta FC comes back home to Tormenta Stadium in its next match, playing Spokane Velocity at 7:30 p.m. on August 3. Fans can purchase tickets to the match here.

Founded in 2015, Tormenta FC is a professional soccer club based in Statesboro, Georgia. Tormenta FC competes in the professional USL League One and the pre-professional USL W League, under the United Soccer League (USL), and has also established a thriving academy system throughout South Georgia and the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Follow the club through Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and the Tormenta FC app available on both iOS and Android.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.