Central Valley's Late Surge Burns Tormenta in Thrilling 3-2 Showdown

July 28, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fresno, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC faced off against South Georgia Tormenta FC in a thrilling match at the Fresno State Soccer Stadium. With a history of intense encounters between the two sides, this game lived up to expectations.

The match started with a bang as Pedro Fonseca of Tormenta opened the scoring in the 6th minute. Central Valley Fuego, not to be outdone, equalized in the 37th minute with a goal from Javier Mariona, assisted by A. Midence. However, Tormenta regained the lead just before halftime when Sebastián Vivas found the back of the net, courtesy of an assist from P. Kilwien. The first half ended with Tormenta leading 2-1.

The second half saw an immediate response from Central Valley Fuego. Issa Yaya scored his first professional goal in the 48th minute, with another assist from the impressive A. Midence, bringing the score to 2-2. Tormenta made a couple of substitutions in the 58th and 59th minutes, bringing on M. Tunbridge and A. Walker. Central Valley Fuego also made tactical changes in the 71st minute, introducing Z. Vazquez and M. Dabo.

The substitutions paid off for Central Valley Fuego as Dembor Benson scored in the 73rd minute, assisted by S. John-Brown, giving Fuego a 3-2 lead. Tormenta's Preston Kilwien received a yellow card for a reckless foul in the 78th minute. More substitutions followed for Tormenta in the 85th minute, but they couldn't turn the tide. Niall Watson received a yellow card in the 86th minute for another reckless offense.

Javier Mariona's relentless efforts were noteworthy as he attempted six shots, the highest for a Central Valley Fuego player in the USL League One this season.

The final score was Central Valley Fuego FC 3 - 2 South Georgia Tormenta FC, marking a significant victory for Fuego and a memorable evening for the fans at Fresno State Soccer Stadium.

