Four AppleSox Named WCL All-Stars

July 9, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Evan Canfield, Jonathan Fitz, Max Hartman and Quincy Vassar will all represent the Wenatchee AppleSox at the 2024 West Coast League All-Star Game July 17 in Bellingham.

The 2024 All-Star Game is the WCL's first since 2019. Participants will partake in a pro style skills showcase prior to the game and will also compete in the Community Champions Game the night before.

Canfield has been dominant in his three seasons with the AppleSox, with his 100 strikeouts already third-most in franchise history. He has a 0.92 ERA in five games (four starts) this summer. Canfield has 31 strikeouts, eight walks and 18 hits over 31 innings and most recently tossed six scoreless innings at Bellingham June 28. He also earned WCL Pitcher of the Week after allowing one unearned run over eight innings at Kamloops June 14.

The incoming junior at Lewis-Clark State earned All-WCL Honorable Mention with Wenatchee in 2023 after recording a 2.03 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 12 games. Canfield was also lights-out in 2022 with a 1.22 ERA and 33 strikeouts in nine games with the AppleSox.

Fitz has impressed defensively ever since catching a runner stealing in his season debut June 11 vs. Bellingham but his bat awoke during an eight-game stretch from June 23-July 6 when he hit .458 (11-for-24) to raise his batting average from .167 to .313. Fitz has recorded three multi-hit games in that stretch, including back-to-back three-hit efforts last Friday and Saturday at Nanaimo. His 13 free passes and four multi-walk games helped him record a .469 on-base percentage through his first 15 games.

The incoming sophomore at San Diego graduated from Covington (KY) in 2023 after batting .511 with 19 doubles, six home runs and a 1.501 OPS as a senior. He earned the 2023 Kentucky Johnny Bench Award, team MVP honors, First Team All-State Honors, Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Division I Player of the Year and Northern Kentucky Senior All-Star Series MVP.

Hartman leads the WCL with 31 runs and appeared in each of the first 32 games of the summer before getting this past Sunday off. He recently ended a 10-game hitting streak, tied for the longest by an AppleSox hitter this summer and tied for the eighth-longest in the WCL this season. Hartman became the first player in franchise history to record a five consecutive multi-hit games to begin his AppleSox tenure.

The incoming junior at Washington State shined with the Cougs this spring, hitting .286 with 11 doubles three home runs and 41 RBI in 49 games. Hartman batted leadoff in 46 of WSU's 53 games in 2024 and opened this spring with a 10-game hitting streak. He had 17 multi-hit games and led the Cougs in RBI and stolen bases.

Vassar entered this summer with the most strikeouts among any WCL pitcher over the prior two seasons with 87 and has racked up 21 more to move into second place in AppleSox history with 108 in his career. He is three strikeouts all-time leader in punchouts and has resumed his role as a regular starter this summer. Vassar has started all six games that he has pitched in and has delivered several huge outings, including the franchise's first complete game in nearly two year on June 29 at Bellingham and by only allowing one run in four innings on three days of rest June 9.

The incoming graduate senior at Vanguard is not only climbing the AppleSox record book for strikeouts, but is also close to becoming the team's all-time leader in innings pitched. His 113.2 innings are third-most in franchise history and he is 9.1 away from becoming the team's all-time leader. Vassar has tossed at least five innings in 10-of-22 starts in his three seasons with Wenatchee.

The quartet helped the AppleSox win the North Division First Half title to earn the top seed and home-field advantage in the North Division Series Aug. 10-12. Wenatchee will host Game 2 Aug. 11 and Game 3 Aug. 12 (if necessary).

