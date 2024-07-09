Allen, Shipman Earn WCL All-Star Honors

July 9, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Spencer Shipman and Preston Allen, two Yakima Valley Pippins who have had amazing starts to the 2024 season, have been honored with selections to the West Coast League All-Star team.

After a five-year absence, the WCL All-Star Game returns Wednesday, July 17, in Bellingham, Washington. The game will showcase talent from across the 16-team league, pitting the North Division stars against the South Division.

The game also will be broadcast live on the MLB Network.

Shipman is in his third season with Yakima Valley. He has already smacked 25 hits and two homers through the first 26 games he has played. The WCL veteran has been able to keep his strikeout numbers down as well.

Until his lone appearance in the Bend Elks road series, Shipman was riding a five-game hit streak. However, this is not even the Whitworth College product's best stretch of the season. From June 9 to June 21, Shipman went for at least one hit in eight straight contests.

Allen's story with Yakima Valley is a bit different. The Chaffey College utility man is in his first WCL season and has been impactful since nearly day one with the team. He began the 2024 summer with an 0-7 start at the plate. However, his coming out party against the Springfield Drifters, where he had three hits in the game, launched Allen into what has become one of the best offensive seasons in the league.

He followed his hitless start in the first two games of the season with a seven-game hit streak. This stretch included an infield walk-off single against the Corvallis Knights on June 7. Thanks to Allen's clutch swing, the Pippins knocked off Corvallis for the Knights' first loss in 2024.

Allen has been key in many different components for the Pippins. His two home runs put him near the top on the team, and his 39 hits place him tied for the third-most in the entire league. Until recently, Allen had been hitting well over .300 on the season, and there was even a stretch where he led the WCL in batting average.

Both players have also been impactful defensively. Shipman has been part of a ton of double plays for the Pipps, and Allen has made his presence felt in the outfield and at third base.

Their skills on both sides of the ball have helped provide stability in a Pippins lineup that has been shifted around a lot due to injuries. Allen has played in all 33 games for Yakima Valley, and Shipman has been a majority starter at second base.

These newly crowned All-Stars have been one of the main reasons the Pippins offense has been so successful, statistically, this season. Yakima Valley is among the top six teams in terms of hits, and fourth best in home runs hit. Both all stars for the Pipps have belted multiple homers this season to help add on to these totals.

The Pippins will play four home games this weekend, July 12-15, before the All-Star break next week.

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from July 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.