Foster, James Work Scoreless Outings, McNeely Chucks out Would-Be Tying Run in ASG

July 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

QUÉBEC CITY, QUÉBEC, CANADA - The Washington Wild Things sent three representatives to Québec City for the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game and each player, along with pitching coach Alex Boshers, had an impact on a 2-1 West Division victory to cap an incredible week of festivities at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec, Canada.

Caleb McNeely ended up starting the game in centerfield for the West and didn't have a hit at the plate, but in the sixth inning, McNeely tossed out a runner at home plate that would've been the tying run with the game 2-1. The ball was hit by New York Boulder Peyton Isaacson for a fly out to center.

Kobe Foster worked a scoreless second inning with a walk and a strikeout and James worked against two batters in the sixth inning, allowing a hit and getting the fly ball double play. The West staff, led by Boshers, allowed just one run in the win.

Evansville's David Mendham was honored as the Frontier League All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after notching two hits in the game. Mendham is a member of Washington's next opponent, as the Wild Things will hit the road for the upcoming weekend as Frontier League play resumes with the unofficial second half.

The Wild Things sit at 38-18 in first place in the Frontier League's West Division entering a three-game set with Evansville at Bosse Field. First pitch Friday night is slated for 7:35 p.m. EDT.

