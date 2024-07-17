Crushers Show Out, Lemieux Manages West Division to All-Star Game Win

Quebec City, CA - The Lake Erie Crushers were well represented on Wednesday for the All-Star Game in Quebec City. Jared Lemieux led the charge for the West Division All-Stars in a 2-1 victory that saw six Crushers take the field and impress the 4,000 patrons gathered into Stade CANAC.

Lemieux worked backwards with his Lake Erie roster features, deciding to hold them back until the end of the game to give them the spotlight in the final innings of a tight ballgame.

Logan Thomason was robbed of a hit in the 5th inning. It took a sliding play in right field to keep him off the base paths. The first-year professional has been exciting to watch at the plate and on defense all season long for Lake Erie.

Jarrod Watkins displayed his Gold Glove caliber defense in the top of the 6th inning with a diving stop going up the middle to save a run from scoring. Watkins led off the top of the 7th with a broken bat grounder. He most definitely beat out the throw but was called out in his first at-bat. In any case, Watkins got the opportunity to display his two best tools, defense and speed, on the Frontier League stage for the second straight year.

Christian Scafidi was brought in for his customary 7th inning role to try and maintain a 2-1 lead for Jared Lemieux's West Division All-Stars. Scafidi got a three-pitch strikeout with his battery mate, John Tuccillo, in the inning and finished off the East hitters 1-2-3 in the 7th. Scafidi was ramped up to 98mph on the radar gun with the fastball and got his strikeout with the wicked 12-6 curveball that Crushers fans have come to know and love.

John Tuccillo got his at-bat in the top of the 8th and grounded out to the pitcher who had to make a nice stop to retire the Lake Erie backstop.

Jack Eisenbarger came on in an unconventional relief appearance for the West Division in the 8th inning. Fresh off the injured list, Eisenbarger took a line drive off his lower backside that caromed all the way to first base for the second out of the inning. Eisenbarger was pulled for his closer, Trevor Kuncl to get the final out of the 8th inning.

Kuncl clocked 103mph on the radar gun and got the final out of the inning, stranding runners at 1st and 3rd in the process.

Kuncl emerged from the dugout in the top of the 9th looking for the save. Who else would Jared Lemieux go to but the 2024 league-leader in saves? The Lake Erie closer got a strike out on a 102mph fastball to start the inning, then broke off a disgusting slider to strike out the next batter.

Kuncl got a flyout for the final out of the ballgame and put the finishing touches on a 4 out save. If stats counted, Kuncl would sit ALONE as the Frontier League saves leader, but, undoubtedly, the flame throwing righty will be back to work in the second half.

Jared Lemieux's West Division All-Stars took home the win 2-1, and it was highlighted by the excellent performance of the Lake Erie pitching staff in the last third of the game. Lemieux's win coming in his home in Quebec City is stuff you dream about, and the Lake Erie skipper got to showcase the vast crop of Crushers talent at the 2024 Midsummer Classic.

Make no mistake that this Lake Erie squad was rightly featured in the 2024 All-Star Game. They sit at 37-20 with the second half beginning on Friday, July 19th against the Florence Y'alls. The Crushers have made a historic 180 degree turn from last season, and they have an opportunity to do something special in the second half with playoff aspirations on their mind.

