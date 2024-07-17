John Cristino Becomes First Knockouts Player to Win Home Run Derby

July 17, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New England Knockouts News Release







BROCKTON, MA - John Cristino became the first player in New England Knockouts history to win the Frontier League Home Run Derby. Cristino took the crown on Tuesday night at Stade Canac, located in Quebec, Canada.

Cristino spoke earlier this week in an interview with the Knockouts about his excitement to participate in the derby. " I am pumped for the home run derby. I've never been in one ever in my life, so this is going to be an awesome time. It's going to be sick having my family watching me do that in front of all the people that are going to be there in the home run derby."

The Knockouts' catcher quickly impressed, swiftly moving through the first two rounds to advance to the championship. Cristino belted seven homers to advance in the opening round. Afterward, Cristino went to a swing-off with Quebec's Kyle Crowl, eventually taking him down to advance to the final round.

In the dance for the title, Cristino hit six home runs, securing the win over Christian Kuzemka of the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Both Cristino and Austin White will be participating in tonight's Frontier League All-Star Game in Quebec City. You can watch them, as well as Pitching Coach Dan Sausville, on FloSports, the official live stream partner of the Frontier League.

Following the break, the Knockouts hit the road for six games in New Jersey and Sussex County. They return to Campanelli Stadium at the end of the month, hosting the Jackals in a weekend showdown. Tickets for the weekend can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 17, 2024

John Cristino Becomes First Knockouts Player to Win Home Run Derby - New England Knockouts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.