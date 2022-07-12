Forward Weiland Parrish Returns to the Ice Flyers

July 12, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







(Pensacola, FL) - 2021-22 SPHL All-Rookie Team Forward, Weiland Parrish, has agreed to terms with the Pensacola Ice Flyers for the 2022-23 Season.

Weiland had a great year and was one of our most consistent players day in and day out. He brings an elite work ethic along with an elite skill set that makes him the player he is. He's a first class human being with a colorful side to him that his teammates appreciate. It's great to have him back and I know the fans will enjoy watching him play as well.

Head Coach Rod Aldoff

Parrish, the Bloomington, Minnesota native, is back for his second season with the Ice Flyers after ranking second amongst rookies with 57 total points during the 2021-22 season. 42 of those points came from assists in which Parrish finished fourth in league with. The 24-year-old sophomore had this to say about his decision to re-sign with the Ice Flyers.

It was one of the easiest decisions I've had to make. Everything from the amazing community to the staff that are a part of the team contributed to an incredible atmosphere in the Bay Center. Last year will always be unforgettable and I'm excited to make even more memories this coming season.

Weiland Parrish

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our season ticket holders. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

Group Tickets

Start planning your group outing for one of our 28 home games now! Bring your friends, coworkers, or family for an amazing night out at the hanger. Email Eric@IceFlyers.com with any questions or for more information.

Join our email List

By registering with the Ice Flyers, you'll receive breaking team news, special offers, and information about exclusive events delivered straight to your inbox for free! Register your email here: icefly.co/SignUp

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from July 12, 2022

Forward Weiland Parrish Returns to the Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.