Marksmen Ink McCloy, Last Season's Captain, for 2022-23 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced their first player signing of the 2022-23 season on Tuesday afternoon.

Captain Taylor McCloy has agreed to terms with the Marksmen for the 2022-23 season.

"Anytime you're able to re-sign your captain at our level from the prior season, it's great for the organization," said head coach Cory Melkert.

McCloy was one of two Markmsen players to reach 20 goals last season and ranked fourth in team scoring with 37 points. He was named team captain in December, becoming the third team captain in Marksmen history joining Max Cook and Jake Hauswirth.

"Last year when we were going through injuries, he carried the team through that part of the season... he brings everything you want in a player on and off the ice," continued Melkert.

This past season, McCloy passed Brian Bowen for fourth in all-time Marksmen points. McCloy is just two points shy of Kyle McNeil for third all-time, 30 behind Cook, and 42 behind Hauswirth for the all-time lead.

"Taylor has been a real pro for our team since he's been here," said team owner Chuck Norris, "he's someone who plays great hockey but his personality and the way he interacts with our fans, he's just a good guy and we want good guys on this roster."

Prior to being acquired by the Marksmen, McCloy was a member of the Quad City Storm where he logged seven points in 19 games.

McCloy is a product of Adrian College in Michigan and was collegiate teammates with 2021-22 Marksmen Matt McNair.

