Forward Madison FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights
June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Isidro Martinez scored the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute to give Union Omaha a 1-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, giving the visitors their first victory in league play since March 29 to break a five-match winless streak.
