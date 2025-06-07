Forward Madison FC vs. Union Omaha - Game Highlights

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Isidro Martinez scored the lone goal of the match in the 14th minute to give Union Omaha a 1-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, giving the visitors their first victory in league play since March 29 to break a five-match winless streak.







