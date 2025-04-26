Forward Madison FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights
April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
In its first USL Jägermeister Cup match, Indy Eleven equals largest victory in club history to remain perfect against League One opposition, downing Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 4-0, through brace from Elvis Amoh, goals from Aodhan Quinn, Jack Blake.
