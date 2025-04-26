Forward Madison FC vs. Indy Eleven - Game Highlights

April 26, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC YouTube Video







In its first USL Jägermeister Cup match, Indy Eleven equals largest victory in club history to remain perfect against League One opposition, downing Forward Madison FC at Breese Stevens Field, 4-0, through brace from Elvis Amoh, goals from Aodhan Quinn, Jack Blake.

