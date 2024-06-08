Forward Madison FC Extends Club Record Win Streak with First Win Ever at the Den

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lineup Notes

MAD: #1 Schipmann, #2 Chilaka, #5 Mehl, #7 Prentice (79' Payne), #8 Boyce (45' Bartman), #10 Mesias, #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard (79' Dieye), #19 Galindrez (66' Chaney), #21 Villalobos (90' Murphy Jr), #26 Sousa

Subs not used: Sanchez, Osmond

CHA: #1 Bush, #3 Roberts, #4 Watters, #5 Folla, #10 Malango, #11 Marsh, #13 Hernandez (72' Ualefi), #16 Ruiz (90 + 3' L. Hernandez), #17 Gomez (61' Coutinho), #18 Green, #22 Lukic (72' Paez)

Subs not used: Trilk, Fernandes, Oberholzer, Morris, Guerrero

Match Action

The first whistle blew in Chattanooga, and both sides were ready to go. The Red Wolves began with a few early corners, but it wasn't until the tenth minute that the home team had a close shot on goal. Forward goalkeeper Bernd Schipmann miscalculated a ball at the top of the box, and Chattanooga player Ricky Ruiz took a shot on an open goal. However, defender Ferrety Sousa flew across the face of the goal to make a diving save and keep the game scoreless.

In the 20th minute, Forward went on the offense. Midfielder Wolfgang Prentice flanked the left side and served the ball to forward Juan Galindrez who hit a strong volley at goal, but was saved by Reed Wolves goalkeeper TJ Bush. Midfielder Derek Gebhard picked up the loose ball and ripped a shot of his own, but Bush made another incredible save to keep the 'Mingos at zero.

The game continued to go back and forth, with both teams having good looks on goal. In the 35th minute, Forward looked to have notched the first goal, as Galindrez netted a soaring header, but the play was called offside. However, Galindrez would have another opportunity that he wouldn't miss.

In the 43rd minute, Prentice played a soaring ball into the box. Sousa flicked the ball into the air, and, with an acrobatic shot, Galindrez buried the ball into the back of the net to put his 'Mingos up 1-0 going into halftime.

Forward Madison subbed on Nazeem Bartman to maintain the lead in the second half. The Red Wolves brought offensive pressure, but Forward's defense stayed compact. In the 59th minute, Chattanooga had a few dangerous looks on goal, two consecutive shots from Ruiz and Mayele Malango, but the 'Mingos backline kept the ball out of the net.

The 'Mingos didn't have many dangerous looks on offense, besides a long distance shot from Sousa in the 67th minute. A few substitutions were made for both sides to preserve momentum, but the match continued to go back and forth.

With less than ten minutes left of the match, the Red Wolves escalated their offensive pressure in hopes of tying the match. In the 81st minute, Ruiz made a left-footed shot and Schipmann made a diving save to keep his team up one. After several minutes of stoppage time, the match ended 1-0, with the 'Mingos taking home three points in the Jägermeister Cup.

This is the sixth consecutive win for the 'Mingos this season, most in club history, and their first ever win in Chattanooga. Forward Madison now sits in first place in Group 2 of the Jägermeister Cup standings.

Goal Summary

0-1 MAD - Galindrez (43')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, CHA - Gomez (17')

Yellow, CHA - Hernandez (21')

Yellow, MAD - Boyce (27')

Yellow, CHA - Roberts (70')

Yellow, MAD - Prentice (71')

Yellow, MAD - Bench (81')

Yellow, MAD - Crull (90 + 4')

Yellow, MAD - Payne (90 + 6')

Post Match Reaction

"It was a gutsy performance for us on a really difficult playing surface. I'm really proud of the guys for sticking together in tough moments to get the result," said Head Coach Matt Glaeser. "We're happy with the result but not satisfied. We have to continue the work and mentality every week to keep improving."

"I feel very happy to help the team continue to make history by winning six games in a row," said lone goal scorer, Juan Galindrez. "There is nothing better than scoring a goal and showing the coach that I am ready for anything he needs me to do. Scoring a goal against my old team feels bittersweet, but Madison is my home now, and I feel incredibly happy to be here and keep contributing goals for them."

"It feels good to win games, but a six-game winning streak is nothing to us," said defender Ferrety Sousa. "We are focused on the prize and collecting everything that comes along with it. We are taking it one game at a time until that goal is met."

Next Match

Next up, FMFC returns home to play South Georgia Tormenta FC on Saturday, June 15th. This will be the club's first-ever nationally televised match on ESPN2, kicking off at 2pm CT.

