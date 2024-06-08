Greenville Take Season Series Against Asheville With 1-0 Win

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Asheville, NC - On Saturday night, the Greenville Liberty Soccer Club captured the season series against Asheville City SC with a 1-0 victory. The lone goal from Lela Stark in the second half proved enough to put the match away for the South Carolina side. Greenville sits in the middle of the standings within the South Central division on a 3-3-1 record.

The first half was a relentless exchange, with possession switching hands at a dizzying pace. Asheville's high press kept Greenville on their toes, struggling to find their rhythm. As the clock ticked down, Greenville mounted a fierce attack, coming tantalizingly close to breaking the deadlock. Yet, Asheville was quick to retaliate with a dangerous counter, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Despite the intense efforts from both teams, the score remained stubbornly at 0-0 as the whistle blew for halftime.

The second half mirrored the first in its intensity and energy. Both teams fought tooth and nail, each seeking to seize control of the game. Then, in the 52 nd minute, a fated ball came off the foot of Greenville's Lela Stark and curled in to a beautiful arcing goal over the head of the Asheville keeper, Alison Little. Asheville, undeterred, continued to push forward, desperate to equalize, but the Greenville defense held firm.

As the minutes dwindled, the pace never let up. Each side created chances, yet neither could convert them into goals. When the final whistle blew, Greenville Liberty emerged victorious, their lone goal standing as the match's defining moment.

The team will quickly refocus, with its next match on taking place on Wednesday, June 12 th. The Liberty will battle Athens United at 7:00 PM in Paladin Stadium. Tickets are on sale now.

