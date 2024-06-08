Chattanooga's Hunt for an Equalizer Comes up Short in Jägermeister Round 4

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Chattanooga Red Wolves SC News Release







For the third match in one week against the top three teams in the league, the Red Wolves hosted Forward Madison FC Saturday night at CHI Memorial Stadium in the fourth round of the USL Jägermeister Cup. A singular goal in the 43rd minute proved to be the difference maker as Forward Madison won their first contest at CHI Memorial Stadium in club history. The clubs will meet again in Madison on August 10th for another Jägermeister Cup match and on September 7th in Chattanooga and October 12th for the only two regular season contests of the year.

The Red Wolves looked for quick offensive production in this match and had an opportunity just nine minutes in when Ricky Ruiz took advantage of Madison keeper Bernd Schipmann out of position and launched a shot toward the open goal. Madison defender Ferrety Sousa, however, made a sliding save right on the line that prevented the Red Wolves from drawing first blood.

On the other side of the ball, Red Wolves goalkeeper TJ Bush, having just won Save of the Week, made another stalwart play making back to back saves in the 19th minute. The Red Wolves continued to press as the physicality of the match grew and the Flamingos worked for chances of their own.

Chattanooga continued to hold Madison off until the 42nd minute when Madison landed a shot past Bush for the opening tally. The Red Wolves headed to the locker room down a goal at the end of the half.

As the second half began, the Red Wolves looked to erase the one goal deficit. Ruiz took a free kick in the 50th minute that barely grazed the top of the cross bar while another shot in the 57th minute was blocked by Schipmann.

Lucas Coutinho entered the match in the 60th minute for his first minutes since MM/DD on injury with hopes of reigniting the Red Wolves offense. Ualefi Dos Reis also came on in the 72nd minute for Stefan Lukic to aid in the comeback attempt.

The Red Wolves maintained pressure in their offensive end and had additional chances with a shot in the 79th minute being saved on the initial attempt and the rebound being sent out of play and a free kick taken outside the box that was blocked by the Flamingos defense minutes later.

With the match heading into six minutes of stoppage time, Chattanooga fervently searched for their equalizer but were unable to find it by the final whistle.

"We played well, but at the end of the day we need the results; we need to win the games. I think we are one step closer in getting there, to get on our level," said Ualefi in his return.

"We can bring leadership inside the field," he continued regarding the return of previously injured players, such as Coutinho. "I think with our presence we can bring a little bit more energy and encourage people."

The Chattanooga Red Wolves will head on the road for their next match against Charlotte Independence on Friday, June 14th and will return home on Saturday, June 22nd to take on South Georgia Tormenta FC.

