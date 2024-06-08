Kickers Fall 0-1 to Charlotte, Terzaghi Makes Late-Match Season Debut

June 8, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers and Charlotte Independence in action

RICHMOND, Va. - - The Richmond Kickers (2-4-2, 8 pts, 1-2-1, 5 pts) fell 0-1 to Charlotte Independence (3-2-0, 11 pts, 1-1-2, 6 pts), Saturday night, as the Kickers hosted their first USL Jägermeister Cup Match. Three-time USL League One MVP Emiliano Terzaghi made his season debut after returning from an injury suffered in late summer 2023.

In the first half, the Kickers ceded possession to the visitors while striking on the counter.

Adrian Billhardt drove up the right side and towards the middle of the pitch before he found the feet of Chandler O'Dwyer in the ninth minute. O'Dwyer sent a ball through for a running Maxi Schenfeld. A defender slid into Schenfeld at the last second and stopped the attempt but no penalty was called.

In the 20th minute, James Vaughan made a stop in transition which O'Dwyer possessed. He then sent it back to Vaughan who found Zaca Moran and quickly laid the ball off to Billhardt. The German winger ripped a curling shot with his left foot that was headed to the top corner but went just wide of the post.

In the 43rd minute, Ryan Sierakowski received the ball in space as he entered the penalty area. The forward ripped a shot that forced a sliding deflection from a Charlotte defender.

In the only minute of first-half stoppage, the Independence found the back of the net against the run of play with their first shot of the match. Luis Alvarez found space in the penalty area to connect with Juan Obregón Jr. with a pass that the forward redirected into the net.

Back from the half, Obregón received the ball at the top of the penalty in the 47th minute and hit a curling effort to the right of the goal that Jara leapt to deflect away with both hands as the Kickers pushed the ball upfield on the counter.

Toni Pineda, who entered the match as a halftime substitute, found himself on the end of the transition and took off up the field before playing a one-two with Billhardt. Billhardt squared the ball to Pineda near the six-yard box, forcing goalkeeper Austin Pack to come off his line and jump on the ball before Pineda could get the shot off.

The Kickers saw another opportunity in the 49th minute when Simon Fitch received the ball in the penalty area and lofted a cross to the center of the box. A half clearance fell to Schenfeld who quickly headed the ball on frame and forced another save from Pack.

Billhardt created another attacking opportunity in the 53rd minute as he dribbled the ball up the middle, drawing defenders before picking out Pineda who timed his run perfectly. Pineda attempted to thread a shot through Pack's legs as he charged forward but the ball clipped Pack's leg, bouncing up and losing enough speed that defender Clay Dimick was able to clear the ball off the line.

In the 76th minute, Griffin Garnett took on Alvarez one-on-one, came away with the ball and sent it long for Billhardt who got on the end of it and forced a throw-in. The ensuing play found Pineda with another beautifully timed run who then crossed it back in front for a shot from Vaughan that went just wide.

Charlotte found themselves in the Kickers' final third again in the 78th but Garnett deflected a ball sent in that Jara then leapt to scoop up and redistribute.

In the 84th minute, Terzaghi's name was called up from the bench, and the striker made his debut following an almost calendar-year-long injury leave.

The Kickers would keep knocking especially up the left side with continued runs from Toni Pineda. The left winger would send in two corners at the end of the match and although they found the heads of fellow Kickers players, the attempts were ultimately deflected wide.

The Kickers are back on the road to face Central Valley Fuego FC in Fresno, Calif. on Saturday, July 15. Kickoff for the match is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

