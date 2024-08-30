Forward Madison Advance to the Semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







It was one of the biggest home games in club history for Forward Madison, as they looked to advance to the knockout round of the Jägermeister Cup. Before fans could find their seats, Forward Madison was on the scoresheet. Defender Timmy Mehl carried the ball forward toward the 18-yard box and played the ball out left to Wolfgang Prentice. Prentice took one touch and buried the ball into the back post, putting the 'Gos up 1-0 in the first two minutes.

Forward was fueled from the early goal, and continued to press Omaha in their back third. In the 23rd minute, Devin Boyce tracked the ball across Omaha's backline and forced the defender, Marco Milanese, to pass the ball back to his goalkeeper. However, the lack of communication caused Union Omaha to score an own goal, putting the home team up two.

A few minutes later, Omaha scored one of their own. From the right, Dion Acoff crossed the ball into the middle of the box, past Bernd Schipmann, finding the foot of Zeiko Lewis, who slotted it in for an easy tap-in. The score at half would be 2-1, 'Mingos still leading.

In the second half, Forward Madison subbed on striker Garrett McLaughlin, hoping to add more offensive pressure to the attack. Within a few minutes of stepping on the field, McLaughlin broke free and ripped a shot off the crossbar, missing the net by inches. Not long after, Christian Chaney had a near goal, as his header floated just wide of the post in the 54th minute.

Omaha continued to press Forward's backline, and while the home team was playing solid defense, the Owls finally broke through. Ryen Jiba played a soaring ball into the box and substitution Pedro Dolabella tapped the ball into the back of the net to tie the game at two. A few minutes later, Omaha found the back of the net once again, this time with a flying finish from Steevan Dos Santos. The Owls were up 3-2 within minutes.

As the second half went on, the home team began running out of time to advance to the Jägermeister Cup knockout round. However, in the 85th minute, Jimmie Villalobos played a long ball to Chaney, who cut his defender and shot the ball past the Omaha goalkeeper, scoring the equalizer.

After regulation, the match was 3-3 and the game went into a penalty kick shootout. After five rounds, Forward Madison defeated Omaha in the shootout, 5-4. They will advance in the Jägermeister Cup, playing the first-ever knockout round hosted at Breese Stevens Field, on Wednesday, September 11th at 6pm CT.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD - Prentice (2')

2-0 MAD - OMA own goal (23')

2-1 OMA - Lewis (28')

2-2 OMA - Dolabella (71')

2-3 OMA - Dos Santos (73')

3-3 MAD - Chaney (85')

Penalty Kick Shootout Summary

OMA:

Dollabella - make

Gallardo - make

Milanese - miss

Gomez - make

Rodriguez - make

MAD:

Boyce - make

McLaughlin - make

Gebhard - make

Dieye - make

Chaney - make

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Galindrez (16')

Yellow, OMA - Mastratonio (45+2')

Yellow, MAD - Chaney (45+4')

Yellow, MAD - Prentice (64')

Yellow, OMA - Kunga (65')

Yellow, OMA - Gallardo (80')

Yellow, MAD - Dieye (81')

Yellow, MAD - bench (83')

Red, MAD - bench (83')

Yellow, OMA - Gomez (87')

Post Match Reaction

"It's a big deal for the football club to be in a position where we're competing for trophies. Said Head Coach Matt Glaeser. "It was our goal at the beginning of the season, to be alive in both competitions and right now we are, so to be able to host a semifinal is a fantastic opportunity for the guys and for the football club".

"Whenever I am in a dangerous area like that, my first instinct is to always try and score," said Midfielder, Wolfgang Prentice. "Getting going early, I think it gives us a boost of confidence. Obviously a rival here with Omaha, it feels good to get a result tonight".

"As a striker, sometimes you only get one chance, it's rare, sometimes it's half a chance. Staying focused when that time comes is what matters", said Forward, Christian Chaney. "Advancing to the knockouts is a big goal for the team. At the beginning of the season, it's always been us. Consistency is what is important. We want to be a championship team, which I think we are. We got past that threshold".

Next Match

Next week, FMFC travels to Chattanooga to play the Red Wolves on Saturday, September 7th. Fans can head to the Forward Club for the FMFC Watch Party. Doors open at 5:30pm, with kickoff at 6:30pm CT.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from August 30, 2024

Forward Madison Advance to the Semifinals of the USL Jägermeister Cup - Forward Madison FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.