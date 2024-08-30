Chattanooga Red Wolves Close Jägermeister Cup Play in Final Round against Lexington

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

After a bye week and the league-mandated mental health break, the Chattanooga Red Wolves return to play in the final round of group play in the USL Jägermeister Cup against Lexington SC. The sides have met previously in League One and cup play, with Lexington taking both previous meetings. Chattanooga will host Lexington for the final home match of the season on October 26th.

Chattanooga last played on Friday, August 16th against One Knoxville at Regal Stadium. Knoxville opened the scoring early, grabbing their first goal four minutes into the contest and their second in the 16th minute. The match reached a tipping point minutes later when Jamil Roberts was shown a red card for what was called a handball in the box; Knoxville scored their third goal on the ensuing penalty kick to take a 3-0 lead. Pedro Hernandez found a goal in first half stoppage time to chip away at the One Knox lead and send the teams to the locker rooms at 3-1 after the first 45 minutes.

The Red Wolves fought to recover in the second half, but the home side held them off, even as Chattanooga picked up momentum through the 75th minute. Knoxville would be awarded a second penalty kick in the 89th minute following a call against Leo Folla and would find the back of the net once again for a 4-1 score. Mayele Malango, who entered the match as a second half substitute, received a red card in second half stoppage time for a serious foul in the Red Wolves' defensive corner, and the result would hold for Knoxville when the final whistle was blown four minutes later.

Lexington most recently hosted Forward Madison at Toyota Stadium in league play on Saturday, August 24th with the clubs splitting points following a nil-nil draw. The sides traded shots through the first half and would end the half each with five shots. Lexington had the first few opportunities in the second half, making five shots through the 55th minute. Forward Madison received a red card in the 79th minute for a serious foul committed by Mauro Cichero. Although down a man, the Flamingos picked up more shots, but Amal Knight would end the match with five saves and a 0-0 score.

The Red Wolves will return home for back-to-back weekends at The Den and will face Forward Madison themselves on September 7th followed by Greenville Triumph on September 14th. The former will celebrate Rusty's Birthday Bash and will include bounce houses (ages 10 and under), face painting, and a birthday cookie giveaway for the first 300 fans courtesy of Center for Sports Medicine. The final September match at home will feature post match fireworks and the Red Wolves' Hispanic heritage celebration, Noche de Lobos. Tickets for all remaining home matches are on sale now.

CARD SUSPENSIONS, LINGERING INJURIES LIMIT ROSTER

Defender Jamil Roberts and forward Mayele Malango will miss this weekend's match in Lexington due to red cards sustained by both in the Red Wolves' last match against One Knoxville.

Also expected to miss the match are Michael Knapp with a lower body injury in addition to Omar Gomez, Jonny Filipe, and Richard Renteria, who are all on the long term injured list.

CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC AND CHI MEMORIAL STADIUM TO DESIGNATE SECTION 117 AS "OLIVIA REEVES CHAMPIONS CORNER"

The Chattanooga Red Wolves announced that section 117 of CHI Memorial Stadium will be titled the "Olivia Reeves Champions Corner" in honor of the Chattanooga native breaking the 71 kg Olympic snatch record with her 117 kg snatch and winning the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Reeves was previously celebrated at CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, July 13th ahead of the Olympics.

"I'm looking forward to spending [that] evening with the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said Reeves. "With this being my second invite to a game, I'm grateful to have built a relationship with the team. Having a piece of the CHI Memorial Stadium dedicated in my name is a real honor and something I will cherish."

The naming honor will include a pre match recognition and ceremonial coin toss by Reeves on Saturday, September 7th ahead of the Red Wolves' match against Forward Madison FC.

"It's really quite an honor to have Olivia become such an important part of CHI Memorial Stadium and the Chattanooga Red Wolves," said Red Wolves President and General Manager Sean McDaniel. "She represents all the great things in a champion so to have her name and her winning pedigree associated with our Club and our Stadium is something very special to us."

In partnership with the Center for Sports Medicine, the match will feature bounce houses and face painting in celebration of Chattanooga mascot Rusty's birthday in addition to birthday cookies given away to the first 300 fans. The Red Wolves will play at home on Saturday, September 14th for Noche de Lobos, celebrating Hispanic Heritage, and fireworks for their final home match of the month and will return to CHI Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 5th against One Knoxville. Tickets for the remaining home matches are on sale now.

