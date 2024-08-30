Greenville Triumph SC Secures Forward Federico Stachuk on Loan

August 30, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Greenville, SC - Greenville Triumph SC has announced the acquisition of 21-year-old forward Federico Stachuk on loan from MLS NEXT Pro club, Carolina Core FC. Stachuk's loan, which runs through the remainder of the 2024 season, marks the first time Triumph SC has received a player on loan. Carolina Core currently sits fifth in the Southeastern Division standings with an 8-10-4 record.

Stachuk developed at Weston FC's Developmental Academy before moving to Club Atletico Banfield's U-20 squad in Argentina where he impressed, scoring seven goals and adding ten assists in two seasons. In 2024, Stachuk has appeared in two matches for Carolina Core, starting one and accumulating 74 minutes of play.

Stachuk will join Greenville Triumph on loan for the remainder of the season, bringing his dynamic play and goal-scoring ability to an attacking group currently dealing with multiple injuries. He will be available for selection following league and federation approval.

