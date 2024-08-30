Kickers Net Late Game Winner to Beat Spokane Velocity

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers (2-3-3, 3-0, 12 pts) earned a 3-2 victory over Spokane Velocity (1-5-2, 0-2, 5 pts), Thursday night after the Kickers netted the gamewinner with two minutes left in regulation.

Tied 2-2 in the waning moments of the second half, substitute Toni Pineda forced a midfield tackle with space to snag the ball and race up the middle of the pitch. Trailing on his flank was 17-year-old Landon Johnson who received a pass out wide in space near the backline.

The forward picked out Justin Sukow with a penetrating cross in the penalty area. The midfielder took a touch and lasered a shot through two closing defenders and past the keeper into the far side netting to give the Kickers the lead back. The goal marked Sukow's second-straight Jägermeister Cup match with a goal and Johnson's first career assist as a professional.

Following the Kickers' go-ahead goal, 18-year-old USL Academy-contracted player James Sneddon shut down two possible stoppage-time equalizers. He was there to prevent a headed attempt and fall on the ball to reset play. He was then forced to make a high-degree of difficulty save as Spokane's Jack Denton ripped a shot on frame and the keeper leaped to pop the ball over the net.

Tonight's match marked Sneddon's first career start for the Kickers in USL competition after he started for the club in a summer exhibition back in June. He was named Keiter Player of the Match following his impressive debut.

The Kickers drew first blood early in the sixth minute.

João Gomiero dribbled past Spokane's Colin Fernandez, drawing a foul just outside of the penalty area. Gomiero took the subsequent free kick and sent in an inswinging ball to the inside of the left post which forced a diving save.

Gomiero would then take the corner from the left side and played a low cross to the near post as Chandler O'Dwyer raced past his marker toward the near post. The midfielder deftly flicked a header on frame, beating the goalkeeper to the back of the net.

Adrian Billhardt nearly doubled the lead five minutes later. The forward had the ball in the corner of the penalty area, put the ball on his left foot, and ripped a curling shot that forced a save from the keeper.

In the 23rd minute, Gomiero picked out Simon Fitch on a give-and-go as the fullback raced up the right wing into the penalty area. He quickly squared a pass to O'Dwyer who guided a shot on frame and forced a block from a Spokane defender.

Spokane's Azriel Gonzalez received the ball in the left corner of the penalty area and sent in a curling shot toward the far side upper 90 that Sneddon got his hands to and deflected out in the 28th minute.

The Kickers earned another corner kick in the 34th minute with Gomiero taking it from the left. He sent in a looping inswinging ball to the far post and Ryan Sierakowski leaped in the air to keep it in play and headed toward the six-yard box. O'Dwyer quickly stuck his leg out and guided the ball into the net to double Richmond's lead.

The visitors found goals in the 46th and 67th minutes to reinstate the deadlock. Masango Akale found Gonzalez with a cross who headed in his attempt to cut the Kickers' lead before Camron Miller and Derek Waldeck combined from a free kick.

The Kickers nearly found a go-ahead in the 86th minute off Pineda's first touch of the match. The forward received the ball near the penalty area on the left wing, dribbled in, and ripped a curling shot past the keeper but it went just wide of the far post.

The Kickers hit the road for their next match when they face first-place Charlotte Independence on Saturday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. The Roos return home on Saturday, Sept. 21 to host Lexington SC during Fiesta de Herencia Hispana presented by the Virginia Hispanic Chamber. Kickoff for that match is set for 6 p.m.

