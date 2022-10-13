Fort Wayne TinCaps Release 2023 Schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The countdown is already on for Opening Day at Parkview Field in 2023.

After the 2022 Fort Wayne TinCaps season concluded last month, fans can now look forward to next year's season. The team's home opener at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 (6:35 p.m.) against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), while the schedule begins before that, Thursday, April 6, on the road against the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate).

The TinCaps' 2023 High-A Midwest League schedule features 132 total games, as it did this year. For a third consecutive season, Minor League Baseball scheduling consists primarily of six-game series played Tuesday through Sunday.

Parkview Field will host 66 home games, including a whopping 27 postgame fireworks nights - the Fourth of July once again among them. The final home game of the season is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 3 (6:05 p.m.), while the team's last regular season game is on the road, Sunday, Sept. 10, against the Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds affiliate).

The TinCaps are home on both Mother's Day (Sunday, May 14) and Father's Day (Sunday, June 18), as well as Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) and the first weekend of the Three Rivers Festival (July 7-9).

Based on positive feedback from fans, the TinCaps again will start Tuesday and Wednesday night games in April, May, and late August at 6:35 p.m. (rather than 7:05). That was new this past season.

Fans also can look forward to 11 Family Feast Nights on Tuesdays presented by US Foods, 10 Paws and Claws Nights on Wednesdays presented by Law's Country Kennel, 11 Thirsty Thursdays, and 11 San Diego Sundays.

The 'Caps, who are the High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, will welcome in seven of the other 11 Midwest League squads. Fort Wayne will host each of its fellow East Division teams, plus the Beloit Sky Carp (Miami Marlins affiliate) and South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) - twice - from the West Division.

The 2022 season marked Parkview Field's return to full capacity for the first time in three years. The TinCaps averaged more than 5,000 fans per game. Out of 60 Single-A and High-A clubs, Fort Wayne ranked fourth in attendance, behind only bigger markets in Vancouver (Canada), West Michigan, and Dayton. The TinCaps also out-drew 23 of 30 Double-A clubs and more than a third of the 30 Triple-A teams. Parkview Field's attendance especially soared at the end of the season, finishing with three consecutive sellout crowds.

"Things finally felt like the pre-pandemic days as the 2022 season progressed," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "We're so grateful for the awesome support of our community and are already putting in the work to make 2023 even better."

Click here to see the complete schedule with game times and fireworks nights. More promotional details will be announced at a later date.

To secure priority access to tickets for the 2023 season, Season Ticket Plans and Group Tickets, fans can call 260-482-6400.

Parkview Field is also more than baseball. The versatile venue hosts special events year-round. For more information and to book a special event, visit ParkviewField.com.

