Dragons Announce Home Game Times for 2023 Season

DAYTON, OHIO - The Dayton Dragons today announced game times for their 66-game home schedule in 2023 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. The list of dates and opponents was announced in September.

In 2023, the Dragons game time format for home dates will follow the same pattern as in 2022. All Tuesday-Friday games will start at 7:05 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark. All Saturday games will also start at 7:05 p.m. except for Saturdays in April (April 15 and April 29), which will begin at 1:05 p.m. All Sunday games throughout the season will start at 1:05 p.m. The Dragons will not play on Mondays in 2023.

Dragons 2023 season ticket information is available now, with added benefits for all plans, and no price increase from 2022. Call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 or email dragons@daytondragons.com for more information, or visit the Dragons website at daytondragons.com/seasontickets.

The Dragons 2023 home schedule will feature 11 six-game series, each set for Tuesday through Sunday, for a total of 66 home dates. The Dragons will also play 66 road games against their Midwest League rivals.

The Dragons 2023 home opening night at Day Air Ballpark is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Dragons host the Great Lakes Loons. The Dragons will open the 2023 Midwest League season on the road on Thursday, April 6 with a short three-game series at the Lake County Captains in Eastlake, Ohio, prior to their home opener on April 11. The Dragons will be home on July 4 in 2023, hosting Great Lakes. The 2023 regular season will conclude on Sunday, September 10 at Day Air Ballpark against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

Teams visiting Day Air Ballpark in 2023 include the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), Lake County Captains (Guardians), Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres), Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers), Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), and Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins).

The Midwest League features two six-team divisions and includes teams from Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, and Wisconsin.

