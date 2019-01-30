Former Saltdog Flores Gets Double-A Coaching Job

AMARILLO, TX - The Lincoln Saltdogs organization is happy to share that former player Freddy Flores is the new fielding coach for the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles.

The staff for the new team was announced on January 10th. The 44-year-old Flores spent the 2016 season, his last as a player, as a utility man for the Saltdogs. He appeared in 28 games as a fielder and went 4-28 at the plate. He also made seven appearances on the mound for Lincoln, allowing six earned runs over eight innings pitched.

Flores brought decades of experience to the clubhouse during Bobby Brown's first year as skipper. Brown knew what to expect when bringing Flores to the capital city because the veteran had been with Brown for three seasons prior to 2016.

"When I got hired in Lincoln I thought it was important to help bring my style and culture to the club," Brown said. "Freddy is a very positive teacher and sees the game from many different perspectives."

Brown says the pair would often bounce ideas off each other, especially about offensive philosophy and technique.

"We grew as coaches and people together," Brown said. "Freddy was my right hand for many years and I'm so proud of the coach and man that he is. I love hearing him talk about his experiences with the Padres as he continues to grow year by year."

The Sod Poodles are the new Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres and will play in the Texas League starting this year. The team is managed by Phillip Wellman and will play at Hodgetown, a new downtown ballpark.

The Saltdogs start their 19th season on May 16th at Sioux City. The team begins its home slate at Haymarket Park on Thursday, May 23rd. For more information on the Saltdogs, follow the team on Facebook and Twitter/Instagram @saltdogsball.

