Former MVP, Two-Time Champion Outfielder Returns

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed outfielder Josh Romanski on Wednesday.

A member of the Goldeyes' back-to-back American Association championship teams, as well as the 2017 American Association Player of the Year, Romanski returns to Winnipeg for a fourth season.

After beginning last year in the Mexican League, Romanski rejoined the Goldeyes in June. The Anaheim, California native finished tied for 14th in the American Association batting race (.314), while adding 39 runs, 10 doubles, four home runs, and 30 RBI in 69 contests. Romanski walked more times (28) than he struck out (27), and compiled hitting streaks of both 12 (June 21st-July 2nd) and nine (August 12th-21st) games.

Romanski was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth round in 2008 following an All-American career as a two-way player at the University of San Diego (San Diego, California). Romanski played one season in the Brewers' organization before signing with the New York Yankees as a pitcher. A left-handed batter and fielder, Romanski was a combined 19-15 with a 3.63 ERA over 275.1 innings in the affiliated ranks, and reached the Triple-A level in 2013.

Romanski made the conversion to full-time outfielder in 2014 when he signed with the Gary SouthShore RailCats, and batted .311 with seven home runs and 60 RBI in 96 games. After playing the 2015 season in the Japanese Industrial League, Romanski returned to North America the following year with the Goldeyes. Now 32 years of age, Romanski batted .305 with nine home runs and 64 RBI in 2016, and contributed seven more RBI in 10 playoff games as the Goldeyes captured the American Association title. In 2017, Romanski was voted the league's Player of the Year with a .324 average, 27 doubles, 11 home runs, and 81 RBI en route to a second consecutive championship.

In five professional seasons as a hitter (North America), Romanski owns a career .308 average and .382 on-base percentage with 85 doubles, 33 home runs, and 245 RBI in 385 games. During his three seasons with the Goldeyes, the 6-foot, 205-pound outfielder has hit .341 with two outs and runners in scoring position (123 AB). Despite being a left-handed batter, Romanski is a lifetime .330 hitter in 367 at bats against left-handed pitching. Romanski ranks 10th in the American Association in career batting average at .314 (minimum 1,500 plate appearances).

The Goldeyes now have 14 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Mitchell Aker

RHP Brandon Bingel

RHP Jack Charleston

RHP Tyler Garkow

OF James Harris

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

SS Adrian Marin

LHP Kevin McGovern

1B Correlle Prime

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Dylan Thompson

C Louis Touron

