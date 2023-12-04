Former Pirate World Champion Ed Ott Added to Hot Stove Lineup

December 4, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that former Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Ed Ott has been added to the guest list for the Hot Stove Banquet on Wednesday, January 17th in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport. The event is presented in part by Bower Electric, First Community Foundation Partnership of PA, Journey Bank, iHeart Radio Williamsport, UPMC and the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Ott, a native of Muncy, spent eight seasons in the Major Leagues and was part of the 1979 World Series Champion Pittsburgh Pirates. He joins a guest list that includes his former Pirate teammate Kent Tekulve, ESPN Hall of Fame baseball analyst Tim Kurkjian and ESPN Radio's Chris Carlin.

The evening will feature a full-course dinner, live and silent auctions of sports memorabilia along with interviews and Q & A segments with the special guests. The ballroom doors open at 5:30 PM with the dinner and entertainment portion of the event kicking off at 6:30 PM.

The event will also be highlighted by two special inductions. Carlin, who began his broadcast career with the Williamsport Cubs from 1994-1995, will enter the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and former South Williamsport softball star Denise Day will be the latest addition to the Williamsport Sports Walk.

Carlin is the co-host of ESPN Radio's Carlin vs. Joe weekdays from 12-3 pm. Prior to his full-time national role, he led his self-titled show on ESPN New York since 2019. The Emmy-winning host's engaging, opinionated yet humorous style has resonated with audiences throughout his career. He also worked at WFAN Radio (2017-19) and hosted NY Mets pre and post-game shows and a debate show called Loudmouths on SNY-TV from 2008-16. Carlin has served as the voice of Rutgers football since 2004.

Day was a multi-sport star athlete for South Williamsport High School. She went on to dominate on the softball diamond at Nebraska University (1982-85). An All-American for the Cornhuskers, Day is considered one of the best softball hitters in NU history holding several offensive records and ranks in the top ten of several Nebraska softball career categories.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Lycoming County United Way. "The Lycoming County United Way has been a partner with the Williamsport Crosscutters since their inception and we are honored to have been chosen as the charity partner of this year's Hot Stove Banquet," said LCUW President Ron Frick. "We believe that community matters and that, together, united in purpose, we can all make a difference in the lives of those we serve. Proceeds from the event will help us do just that."

Tickets are $69 per person and can be purchased by calling the Cutters offices at (570) 326-3389 or ordered online at www.crosscutters.com. This event is a sell-out each year, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2024 season features 40 home games between June 4 and September 4. The full schedule along with information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and holiday gift specials is available at crosscutters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from December 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.