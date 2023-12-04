Keys Announce 2024 Home Game Times

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce the home game times for our 2024 MLB Draft League season. Opening Night of the home schedule at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium is set for 7 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, June 11.

Weekday game times - Monday through Friday games will begin at 7 p.m. and Saturday nights will have a 6 p.m. start time. Sunday games will vary this season with June Sunday games starting at 1 p.m. while Sunday games in July and August will be 3 p.m. and the last Sunday game on September 1 will be a 6 p.m. game with fireworks.

Exceptions to the above game times are Thursday, June 13 (11 a.m.) and Wednesday, July 31 (12 p.m.).

The Keys will be hosting Fireworks on all Friday and Saturday games throughout the season. Wednesday, July 3 (7 p.m.) will the Keys annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza and September 1 (6 p.m.) will be the only Sunday Fireworks show of the season.

The Keys 2024 promotional schedule will be released at a later date.

Fans can buy/renew ticket plans as well as book group outings for the 2024 season by calling 301-815-9900.

For more information on the Frederick Keys, please contact Branden McGee at bmcgee@frederickkeys.com.

For more information about the MLB Draft League, visit mlbdraftleague.com or follow @mlbdraftleague & @draftleaguedata on Twitter, and @mlbdraftleague on Instagram.

To keep up with the latest team news and ticket information visit our website Frederickkeys.com as well as follow the team on Facebook (@frederickkeys ), Instagram (@frederickkeys), and Twitter (@frederickkeys).

