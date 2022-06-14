Former Monarch to the Majors

Kansas City, Kan. - Former Kansas City Monarch, left-handed pitcher Eric Stout has been called up to the MLB by the Chicago Cubs. He was available to pitch tonight against the San

Diego Padres in the Cubs 4-1 loss but did not appear in the game. Stout wore number 46 for the Cubs.

Stout began the 2022 season pitching for the Iowa Cubs, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, where he led the team in strikeouts with 48. Stout, in 16 games with one start, had a record of 2-2 and a 3.94 earned run average in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

Stout pitched for the Monarchs in 2021 before his contract was purchased by the Miami Marlins organization, and he was assigned to AAA Jacksonville. Stout re-signed with the Monarchs in the off season after winter league play. The Chicago Cubs organization purchased the contract from Kansas City on March 16 and assigned him to the Iowa Cubs. During Stout's time with Kansas City in 2021, he finished with a record of 2-1 in four starts for the Monarchs. Stout struck out thirty batters over his four pitching appearances and garnered a 1.95 ERA in his 23 innings pitched.

Stout, a 29-year-old left-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 13th round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Draft from Butler University (Indianapolis, IN). Stout made his major league debut on April 25th, 2018 with the Royals. Stout finished with a line of 0.2 innings pitched, two hits allowed, one strikeout, one walk, and one earned run. Stout appeared in two more games for the Royals in 2018 before returning to their AAA affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers.

Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra said "We are all very excited that Eric is getting this opportunity to return to the major leagues on Monday night, and that isn't understatement. This has been a long journey back, and we are also proud of his dedication desire and determination to make this happen. The story continues--this is the franchise's third player to reach the major leagues in the past three seasons: Johnny Davis, Akeem Bostick and Eric Stout. He's a true example of what this process is all about."

