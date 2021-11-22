Former Kernels Added to Major League Roster

Cedar Rapids, IA - Late Friday, The Minnesota Twins released the addition of four former Kernels to their major-league 40-man roster.

Blayne Enlow (22), RHP | Enlow spent time in Cedar Rapids during the 2018, 2019 and 2021 season before a season ending injury placed him on the IL where he later had Tommy John Surgery. Enlow is currently ranked as the 15th-best prospect in the Twins organization, per MLB.com.

Royce Lewis (22), INF | Lewis, the first overall pitch in the 2017 draft, spent time during the 2017 and 2018 seasons in Cedar Rapids. Lewis is the Twins top prospect according to MLB.com. Lewis missed the entire 2021 season following an ACL injury and surgery.

Jose Miranda (23), INF | Miranda, who spent part of the 2018 season in Cedar Rapids split his 2021 season between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul. Miranda is currently ranked as the eighth-best prospect in the Twins organization per MLB.com.

Josh Winder (25), RHP | Winder, who pitched for the Kernels during the 2019 season is currently ranked as the ninth-best prospect in the Twins organization per MLB.com. Winder shared his time in 2021 between Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

The Kernels Opening Night for 2022 is Friday, April 8th at 6:35 PM vs. Beloit. Our full promotional schedule with theme nights and daily specials will be released at a later date.

