TinCaps Team Store Extends Hours for Holiday Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps' Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field is extending its hours for the holiday season and offering fans exceptional deals.

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 24 (coinciding with Parkview Field's Holiday Fireworks presented by Pizza Hut), The Orchard will have more hours on select weeknights and Saturdays through the end of December. See below for a full schedule of times.

TinCaps fans can score extra savings from Black Friday through Cyber Monday both at Parkview Field and online at

TinCaps.com. All '47 Brand apparel is 20% off from Friday, Nov. 26-Monday, Nov. 29.

In addition, the Orchard's selection is highlighted by popular brands like Nike, New Era, and Columbia. The store is stocked with hats, t-shirts, jerseys, sweatshirts, and outerwear for kids, women, men, and even toddlers and infants. The Orchard also carries special edition trading cards featuring baseball's best prospects, and other collectables like Fernando Tatis Jr. bobbleheads.

New arrivals for the holiday season include a TinCaps gingerbread shirt.

Fans also have the option of purchasing a gift card that can be used not only at The Orchard, but also for TinCaps tickets and concessions.

Opening Day 2022 at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 12 (6:35 p.m.) when the 'Caps host the South Bend Cubs. Click here for the team's complete 2022 schedule.

Note that the TinCaps will not have a satellite store location at Glenbrook Square this year.

Beyond the holiday season, The Orchard is open year-round Monday-Friday, plus weekends when the TinCaps have a home game.

Where to Park

Guests can park for FREE in the Silver Lot, located across the street from The Orchard at the corner of Ewing St. and Brackenridge St. Metered street parking (free after 5 p.m. and on weekends) is also an option.

Where to Enter the Store

While Parkview Field's main gates are open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., The Orchard Team Store's glass doors at the corner of Ewing St. and Brackenridge St. also will be open.

The Orchard Team Store at Parkview Field 2021 Holiday Season Hours

- Wednesday, Nov. 24: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

- Friday, Nov. 26: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Saturday, Nov. 27: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

- Monday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Tuesday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 3: 10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 6: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 7: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 8: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 9: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 10: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 11: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 13: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 14: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 15: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 16: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

- Saturday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

- Monday, Dec. 20: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Tuesday, Dec. 21: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 22: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 23: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

- Friday, Dec. 24: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Wednesday, Dec. 29: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

- Thursday, Dec. 30: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Times are subject to change.

