Former Husky Joins Walleye

Toledo, OH - Defenseman Mark Auk has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2019-20 season.

Auk, the native of Grosse Point Park, Michigan, has a year professional under his belt after spending this past season with Lukko Rauma in Finland. The 24-year-old appeared in 47 games with one goal and nine assists with 12 penalty minutes. Prior to turning professional, Auk spent four years at Michigan Tech, skating in 150 games with 21 goals, 63 assists, 49 penalty minutes while playing as a plus 54.

"Mark brings one year of experience with him from the top Finnish League," said Head Coach Dan Watson. "He had a great college career and we look forward to helping his development in Toledo."

As a senior in the 2017-18 season, Auk set career bests with nine goals and 22 assists. The 6'0", 194-pound defenseman was a plus player in all four years for the Huskies and was part of the 2015-16 WCHA regular season championship team.

As a senior in the 2017-18 season, Auk set career bests with nine goals and 22 assists. The 6'0", 194-pound defenseman was a plus player in all four years for the Huskies and was part of the 2015-16 WCHA regular season championship team.

