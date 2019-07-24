Bauer Returns; Thunder Adds Rookie Forward Crinella

July 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has re-signed forward Lane Bauer and added forward Peter Crinella for the 2019-20 season.

Bauer, 23, returns to Wichita for a third season. A native of Anchorage, Alaska, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward tallied 18 points (7g, 11a) in 55 games during his sophomore campaign. He had a solid rookie season, recording 37 points (9g, 28a) in 63 games and finished tied for 11th in assists by a rookie in 2017-18.

"Lane had a great rookie season," said Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He had some setbacks last year, which affected his numbers from last season. However, I believe he can get back to the level he was at during his first year. My expectations are very high for him. I need him to be a key contributor and play a big role in our top six. He had a great junior career, so I know he can produce at a high level."

Prior to turning pro, Bauer spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers. The dynamic forward potted 207 points (97g, 110a) in 261 games and served as an alternate captain in 2016-17 for the Oil Kings. He netted 40 points ( 25g, 15a) in 40 games with Edmonton before being sent to Kamloops in January. Bauer finished the season with 31 points (11g, 20a) in 31 games for the Blazers and added three points (2g, 1a) in six playoff games.

"I'm happy to be back in Wichita for another year," commented Bauer. "I'm very excited with all the new signings and I can't wait to get things started. I'm looking forward to a fresh start and a new season."

In 2013-14, Bauer was a part of the Memorial Cup winning team in Edmonton, which was his first year in junior hockey. His point production increased each season and it helped earn him a spot in rookie camp with the Edmonton Oilers in Penticton in 2017-18 and tryout camp in Bakersfield.

Crinella, 22, turns pro after spending the last four seasons at College of the Holy Cross. A native of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward appeared in 129 games for the Crusaders, notching 48 points (21g, 27a). He had his highest goal total of his collegiate career this past season, scoring seven times and finishing with 15 points in 35 games. He was offered a scholarship to Holy Cross as a high school sophomore at Cathedral High School.

"Peter is a big kid who can play all positions," stated Ramsay. "He plays both ends of the ice well and can play both penalty kill and power play. With ECHL call-ups, he will be an extremely versatile player we will count on."

The Thunder will open the season at home on Friday and Saturday, October 11th and 12th and will host the ECHL All-Star Classic on Wednesday January 22nd, 2020. Get your tickets now for the league's annual showcase that features some of the best young talent across the ECHL.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $34 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.