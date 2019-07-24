Cyclones Add Ward for 2019-20 Campaign

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward Cory Ward to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season.

"Cory is a versatile player that is going to add experienced depth to our roster," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "I'm looking forward to him having an immediate impact on our group."

Hailing from Las Vegas, NV, Ward appeared in 71 games with the ECHL's Manchester Monarchs last season, accounting for 15 goals and 19 assists for 34 points, along with 20 minutes in penalties. He recorded seven multi-point efforts, including a season-high three points on two separate occasions. He also appeared in 11 playoff games with Manchester, potting a goal and dishing out a pair of assists.

"I am excited to continue my career in Cincinnati with the Cyclones," remarked Ward. "I've only heard great things about the city, and the organization's commitment to winning a championship was a big factor in my decision to sign. I'm excited to get a great season started."

The entirety of Ward's ECHL career has been spent with the Monarchs, accounting for 39 goals and 47 assists in 161 career games. He has also seen 33 career games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, St. John's IceCaps, and Syracuse Crunch, totaling a goal and four assists in that time.

Prior to turning pro, the 5-11, 201lb centerman enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Bemidji State University, where he was a three-year teammate of recent Cyclones signee Brendan Harms. In 151 games across four seasons with the Beavers, Ward was responsible for 45 goals and 35 assists, and was in the top six on the team in scoring every season. Additionally, he led the Beavers in scoring during his sophomore season (18g, 11a).

