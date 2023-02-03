Former Cyclones Receive Non-Roster Invites to Mets Spring Training

The New York Mets have announced their non-roster invites to Major League Spring Training and a number of former Cyclones have received the call.

RHP Connor Grey pitched the for the Cyclones in 2021 and went 5-6 with a 6.38 ERA (74 ER/104.1 IP) in 26 games (24 starts) in 2022 with Triple-A Syracuse. Last season, Grey appeared on a major league roster for the first time in his career from August 22 - August 27, but did not appear in a game with the Mets. A native of Frewsburg, NY, Grey owns a career record of 34-28 with a 4.44 ERA (260 ER/527.1 innings) across six minor league seasons with the Diamondbacks and Mets organizations.

RHP Grant Hartwig went 6-2 with a 1.75 ERA (11 ER/56.2 IP), 83 strikeouts and led all Mets farmhands with 13 saves in 39 relief appearances combined with Single-A St. Lucie, High-A Brooklyn, Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Over his final 29 games of the 2022 season, Hartwig pitched to a 0.86 ERA (4 ER/42.0 IP) with 10 saves and held opposing batters to a .472 OPS. The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder signed with the Mets as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (OH) University on July 22, 2021.

C Nick Meyer was a member of the 2019 NYPL Champion Brooklyn Cyclones and appeared in a career-high 79 games combined with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse last year. Meyer, 25, posted a 14.9 percent walk rate and established career highs in hits (58), home runs (six), RBI (37) and stolen bases (14). A native of Westminster, CO, Meyer was drafted by the Mets in the sixth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

RHP Eric Orze enters his third season in the Mets farm system after starting his pro career with Brooklyn in 2021. In 68 career minor league games, Orze is 8-5 with six saves, a 3.96 ERA (44 ER/100.0 IP), 136 strikeouts and a 1.10 WHIP. The 6-foot-4, 195-pounder was drafted by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Orleans.

OF Alex Ramírez led all Mets farmhands with 140 hits last season in 121 games combined between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn. Ramírez, 20, enters the 2023 season as the 96th-best prospect in the majors overall according to MLB Pipeline _and as the 92nd-best prospect according to _Baseball America. In his two-year minor league career, Ramírez owns a career .273 (218-800) batting average with 16 home runs and 106 RBI.

C Hayden Senger batted .240 (69-288) with a career-high-tying five home runs and 31 RBI over 83 combined games last season with Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. A native of Hamilton, OH, Senger was drafted by the Mets in the 24th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Miami (OH) and played with the Cyclones in both 2018 and 2021.

LHP Josh Walker made 13 relief appearances at three levels of the Mets system in 2022, going 3-2 with 38 strikeouts in 22.0 innings. The 6-6, 225-pounder set career highs in games (21), starts (20), wins (nine), innings (115.2) and strikeouts (98) with three teams during the 2021 season. A native of Otisville, NY, Walker was drafted by the Mets in the 37th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of New Haven (CT). The southpaw appeared in games with the Cyclones in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Pitchers and catchers will report to Port St. Lucie on Wednesday, February 15th with the first full squad workout set of Monday, February 20th. The Mets will open their Spring Training schedule with a split squad contest on February 25th in West Palm Beach against the Astros at 1:05 PM in Palm Beach and at Clover Park in St. Lucie at 6:10 PM.

